 US president Biden calls for unity after Donald Trump assassination attempt | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

US president Biden calls for unity after Donald Trump assassination attempt

Reuters |
Jul 14, 2024 11:58 PM IST

US president Joe Biden condemns assassination attempt on Trump, calls for unity

President Joe Biden condemned the assassination attempt against Republican rival Donald Trump on Sunday and said he was grateful Trump was recovering from his wounds in the incident.

President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, July 14, 2024, about the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, as Vice President Kamala Harris listens. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Sunday, July 14, 2024, about the apparent assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, as Vice President Kamala Harris listens. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

In remarks at the White House, Biden said he would address the American people on Sunday night on the need for unity. He said he had ordered a review of what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania.

"There is no place in America for this kind of violence or any violence for that matter. An assassination attempt is contrary to everything we stand for ... as a nation - everything," he said.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on World News, US News , Hollywood News , Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US president Biden calls for unity after Donald Trump assassination attempt
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On