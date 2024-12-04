US President-elect Donald Trump picks Jared Isaacman as NASA administrator

United States President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Jared Isaacman as the administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). United States President-elect Donald Trump nominates Jared Isaacman as NASA administrator. REUTERS/File Photo(REUTERS)

Isaacman is the founder and CEO of Shift4, a global financial technology company, and co-founded Draken International, a defense aerospace company supporting the US Department of Defense and its allies.

“I am delighted to nominate Jared Isaacman, an accomplished business leader, philanthropist, pilot, and astronaut, as Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA),” Donald Trump wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Jared will drive NASA’s mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements in Space science, technology, and exploration,” added Trump.

He said that Jared Isaacman has spent 25 years leading Shift4, a global financial tech company, and co-founding Draken International, a defense aerospace company supporting the US Department of Defense.

“Jared’s passion for Space, astronaut experience, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe, and advancing the new Space economy, make him ideally suited to lead NASA into a bold new Era. Congratulations to Jared, his wife Monica, and their children, Mila and Liv!” added Donald Trump.

