Donald Trump's return to White House may not include second state visit

President-elect Donald Trump, set to return to the White House, is unlikely to receive a second state visit to the United Kingdom, despite his repeated admiration for the British monarchy. While Donald Trump admires the British monarchy, he will not receive a second state visit to the UK. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(AP)

Government insiders say that it is very unprecedented for any American leader to receive two state visits which could give due credit to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s mellowing influence on Trump as the president entertains his affection for the royal family of the UK.

While Trump’s visit means the UK must work even harder, Starmer considers it a chance to strengthen the bond between the two nations. Speaking on Monday, Starmer underlined the enduring importance of this alliance, calling America the “cornerstone of our security for over a century.”

Trump will officially be sworn in for his second term as U.S. president on January 20.

Trump to meet King Charles III in Royal visit

Instead of the grand ceremonial welcome Trump experienced in 2019, he is expected to be offered a royal visit, which will include meeting King Charles III. However, this visit would lack the formal pageantry of his previous trip, which featured a lavish banquet in Buckingham Palace’s ballroom attended by 150 guests.

This forthcoming visit is likely to mirror Trump’s 2018 engagement with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle, where he joined her for afternoon tea and inspected a Guard of Honour. During that visit, Trump drew criticism for briefly walking ahead of the Queen, a perceived breach of royal protocol.

In a recent documentary filmed during the US presidential election, he expressed his personal connection with Charles III. Pointing to a photograph of himself and his wife Melania with Charles and Camilla, Trump commented, “It’s a piece of history. Hopefully he’s going to be well, because he’s a really good person. Camilla is fantastic. You get to know them so well.”

“This is Queen Elizabeth, who was fantastic, by the way. I mean, who has images like this?” Trump said while displaying a photo with the late Queen Elizabeth II.