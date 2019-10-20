US President Trump drops Doral as host site for G-7 in 2020 amid mounting criticism

world

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 22:12 IST

US President Donald Trump has dropped plans to host the 2020 G-7 Summit at his Miami resort giving in to widespread criticism of what was seen as an attempt by him to use his office to benefit his company.

That’s not how he had seen it. In a string of tweets on Saturday, the President said he had meant it as “something good for the country” and was prepared to allow the use of his property at “no profit, or, if legally permissible, zero cost”.

Blaming “horrible” media and “crazed and irrational hostility” of Democrats, Trump said, “We will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the host site for the G-7 in 2020.” And a search is underway for another site.

White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney had announced Doral as the official site of the G-7 the US is hosting next summer and the backlash was instantaneous, with even some Republicans jumping in. The president has faced continuing criticism of his use of his family business properties for official duties, such as hosting China and Japan’s Xi Jinping and Shinzo Abe at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump calls Clinton ‘crazy’

It was too alluring for Trump to pass up. He has called his Democratic rival from 2016 Hillary Clinton “crazy” for her unfounded allegations that Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is a “favourite” of the Russians.

Gabbard, who had called Clinton the “queen of warmongers” in retaliation, could have done so without that help from the President as she battles concerns among Democrats of the inexplicable support she has been getting from some extreme right-wingers, who, no prizes for guessing, also back the president.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 22:12 IST