US presidential debate LIVE: Donald Trump, Joe Biden to debate one more time

US presidential debate LIVE: Donald Trump, Joe Biden to debate one more time

Originally, this was to be the third and final debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden this election season. However, this will be the second face-off between the two after the actual second debate, which was to be held on October 15, was called off. The first, meanwhile, took place on September 29.

Oct 23, 2020
Edited by Karan Manral
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
FILE - Donald Trump (left) and Joe Biden at the first presidential debate(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, former vice president Joe Biden, will on Thursday (local time) meet for their final debate ahead of the presidential election that is scheduled to take place on November 3.

Originally, this debate, which is taking place in Nashville, was to be the third and final debate this election season. However, the actual second debate, which was to take place in Miami on October 15, had to be called off, which means that the Nashville debate will be the second time Trump and Biden will be facing off.

The Miami presidential debate was cancelled after the debate commission did not budge on its decision to hold the it virtually after Trump tested positive for coronavirus on October 2.

The Trump camp, and the President himself, had objected vociferously to the commission’s decision to hold the debate virtually, instead of in-person, as, according to them, the format favoured Biden.

The first debate, meanwhile, took place in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29.

Here are all the major updates:

