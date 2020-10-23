US presidential debate LIVE: Donald Trump, Joe Biden to debate one more time

world

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, former vice president Joe Biden, will on Thursday (local time) meet for their final debate ahead of the presidential election that is scheduled to take place on November 3.

Originally, this debate, which is taking place in Nashville, was to be the third and final debate this election season. However, the actual second debate, which was to take place in Miami on October 15, had to be called off, which means that the Nashville debate will be the second time Trump and Biden will be facing off.

The Miami presidential debate was cancelled after the debate commission did not budge on its decision to hold the it virtually after Trump tested positive for coronavirus on October 2.

The Trump camp, and the President himself, had objected vociferously to the commission’s decision to hold the debate virtually, instead of in-person, as, according to them, the format favoured Biden.

The first debate, meanwhile, took place in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29.

