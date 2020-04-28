e-paper
US records 1,303 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

The country now has an overall death toll of 56,144, with 987,022 infections, according to a tally by the Baltimore-based institution 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Tuesday).

world Updated: Apr 28, 2020 07:15 IST
Agence France-Presse
Washington
The US has recorded 1,303 more novel coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours
The US has recorded 1,303 more novel coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours(AP Photo)
         

The United States recorded 1,303 more novel coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures reported late Monday by the Johns Hopkins University, with confirmed US cases nearing one million.

The country now has an overall death toll of 56,144, with 987,022 infections, according to a tally by the Baltimore-based institution at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Tuesday).

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

At least 111,109 people have recovered from the virus.

The 24-hour toll on Monday was in line with Sunday’s, but a sharp drop on Saturday’s figure of 2,494.

More states began lifting coronavirus lockdown orders on Monday but officials said New York -- America’s economic engine and coronavirus epicenter -- was in no hurry with hospitalization rates still high.

As Colorado, Minnesota, Mississippi and Tennessee were among the latest states to loosen restrictions, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was preparing to lengthen confinement measures for badly-hit areas.

New York is America’s worst-hit state, with more than 17,300 Covid-19 deaths out of almost 292,000 confirmed infections.

President Donald Trump said he expected to see many US schools reopen before the end of the school year.

“Even if it’s for a very short period of time, I think it would be a good thing,” he told reporters.

