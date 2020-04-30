e-paper
US records 2,502 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours: Report

US records 2,502 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours: Report

After two days of a relative easing in the toll on Sunday and Monday, the numbers have spiked again the past two days.

world Updated: Apr 30, 2020 06:51 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
Home care nurse uses hand sanitizer while donning personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect herself and prevent cross-contamination while visiting a client during the ongoing coronavirus disease.
Home care nurse uses hand sanitizer while donning personal protective equipment (PPE) to protect herself and prevent cross-contamination while visiting a client during the ongoing coronavirus disease. (Reuters Photo )
         

The United States recorded 2,502 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest real-time tally on Wednesday reported by Johns Hopkins University.



Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

At least 60,853 people have now died in the country, according to the Baltimore-based university.

