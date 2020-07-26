e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US reports over 68,000 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, tally tops 4.17 million

US reports over 68,000 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours, tally tops 4.17 million

After a drop in the rate of infections in late spring, the US has seen a coronavirus surge, particularly in southern and western states like California, Texas, Alabama and Florida.

world Updated: Jul 26, 2020 07:18 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Washington
A pedestrian wearing a mask in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic walks past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York.
A pedestrian wearing a mask in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic walks past the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York. (Reuters File Photo )
         

The United States on Saturday recorded 68,212 new coronavirus cases in the previous 24 hours, Johns Hopkins University reported in its real-time tally.

That brought the total number of cases in the world’s hardest-hit country to 4,174,437, the Baltimore-based university said at 8:30 pm (0030 Sunday).

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

Another 1,067 deaths were reported, bringing the country’s total fatalities to 146,391.

After a drop in the rate of infections in late spring, the US has seen a coronavirus surge, particularly in southern and western states like California, Texas, Alabama and Florida.

For the past 12 days, the number of new cases being reported each day has topped 60,000.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

Scientists agree that an increase in death rates follows the spike in infections by three to four weeks.

The daily death toll for the past four days has exceeded 1,000.

tags
top news
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
Unlock 3: Metro trains, schools likely to not reopen
Unlock 3: Metro trains, schools likely to not reopen
Covid-19 latest updates: US has over 4.17 million of world’s 15.98 million cases
Covid-19 latest updates: US has over 4.17 million of world’s 15.98 million cases
Rajasthan crisis puts governors’ powers in the spotlight
Rajasthan crisis puts governors’ powers in the spotlight
Explainer: What is mahajobs portal and how it is helping during Covid-19
Explainer: What is mahajobs portal and how it is helping during Covid-19
Turkey and Greece in war of words of over prayers at Hagia Sophia
Turkey and Greece in war of words of over prayers at Hagia Sophia
COVAX Facility aims to deliver 2 bn doses by end of 2021: Dr Poonam K Singh
COVAX Facility aims to deliver 2 bn doses by end of 2021: Dr Poonam K Singh
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
Sushant Rajput death: Why Kangana Ranaut hasn’t given statement to police yet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In