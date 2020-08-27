US sanctions Chinese individuals, firms over disputed South China Sea outposts

world

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 00:15 IST

The United States on Wednesday announced restrictions against Chinese individuals and firms involved in the “large-scale reclamation, construction, or militarization of disputed outposts” in the South China Sea (SCS).

These are first SCS-centric curbs announced by the Trump administration after a recent shift in policy from indifference to a full-fledged embrace of an international tribunal’s 2016 order rejecting all of China’s claims in the South China Sea.

“Today, the Department of State will begin imposing visa restrictions on People’s Republic of China (PRC) individuals responsible for, or complicit in, either the large-scale reclamation, construction, or militarization of disputed outposts in the South China Sea, or the PRC’s use of coercion against Southeast Asian claimants to inhibit their access to offshore resources,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

The department of commerce announced it was adding 24 Chinese companies to the Entity List, which pose a threat to the national security of the United States and therefore subjected to trade restrictions.

“The United States, China’s neighbours, and the international community have rebuked the CCP’s sovereignty claims to the South China Sea and have condemned the building of artificial islands for the Chinese military,” said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in a statement. “The entities designated today have played a significant role in China’s provocative construction of these artificial islands and must be held accountable.”

The listed firms included the Chinese Communications Construction Company, a largely state-owned entity, and several subsidiaries.