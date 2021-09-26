Home / World News / US: Seattle-Chicago Amtrak train derails in Montana, several injured
Amtrak train running between Seattle and Chicago derailed in Montana, according to reports, leading to multiple injuries. (Photo via social media)
world news

US: Seattle-Chicago Amtrak train derails in Montana, several injured

The train had about 147 passengers and 13 crew members on board, according to reports. Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers and safely evacuate all other passengers.
AP |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 07:24 AM IST

Multiple people were injured after an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, the train agency said. Five cars of the Empire Builder train, which runs from Seattle to Chicago, derailed at 4pm near Joplin, a town of about 200, Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said in a statement. The train had about 147 passengers and 13 crew members on board, he said. Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport injured passengers and safely evacuate all other passengers, Abrams added.

An eyewitness told KSEN radio that at least four cars were tipped over and on the track.

Emergency responders are on the scene.

Reports and pictures from passengers show cars tipped over off the tracks. It was a sunny fall day with dozens of people standing or sitting alongside the track, some with luggage.

