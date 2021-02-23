IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US security officials cast blame for January 6 failures at Capitol
Former US Capitol police chief Steven Sund testifies before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs &amp; Senate Rules and Administration joint hearing on Capitol Hill, Washington.(AP)
Former US Capitol police chief Steven Sund testifies before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs & Senate Rules and Administration joint hearing on Capitol Hill, Washington.(AP)
world news

US security officials cast blame for January 6 failures at Capitol

The officials, including the former chief of the Capitol Police, are blaming other federal agencies — and each other — for their failure to defend the building.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:00 PM IST

Testifying publicly for the first time about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, former security officials say that bad intelligence was to blame for the disastrous failure to anticipate the violent intentions of the mob. That left them unprepared for the attack that was unlike anything they had ever seen before.

The officials, including the former chief of the Capitol Police, are blaming other federal agencies — and each other — for their failure to defend the building as supporters of then-President Donald Trump overwhelmed security barriers, breaking windows and doors and sending lawmakers fleeing from the House and Senate chambers.

Former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund described a scene that was “like nothing” he had seen in his 30 years of policing.

“When the group arrived at the perimeter, they did not act like any group of protestors I had ever seen," the ousted chief said, arguing that the insurrection was not the result of poor planning but of failures across the board from many agencies.

Congress was hearing for the first time from Capitol security officials about the massive law enforcement failures on Jan. 6, the day the violent mob laid siege to the building and interrupted the presidential electoral count.

“We must have the facts, and the answers are in this room," Senate Rules Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar said at the beginning of the hearing.

Three of the four scheduled to testify Tuesday before two Senate committees resigned under pressure immediately after the deadly attack, including Sund.

Much remains unknown about what happened before and during the assault. How much did law enforcement agencies know about plans for violence that day, many of which were public? How did the agencies share that information with each other? And how could the Capitol Police have been so ill-prepared for a violent insurrection that was organized online?

Read | US Capitol security chiefs give differing accounts of January 6 riot

After smashing through the barriers at the perimeter, the invaders engaged in hand-to-hand combat with police officers, injuring dozens of them, and broke through multiple windows and doors, sending lawmakers fleeing from the House and Senate chambers and interrupting the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Five people died as a result of the violence, including a Capitol Police officer and a woman who was shot by police as she tried to break through the doors of the House chamber with lawmakers still inside.

Former Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger and former House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving are speaking publicly for the first time since their resignations at the hearing, which is part of a joint investigation by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Senate Rules Committee. They are joined by Sund and Robert Contee, the acting chief of police for the Metropolitan Police Department, who sent additional officers to the scene after the rioting began.

The hearing is the first of many examinations of what happened that day, coming almost seven weeks after the attack and over one week after the Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump of inciting the insurrection by telling his supporters to “fight like hell” to overturn his election defeat. Thousands of National Guard troops still surround the Capitol in a wide perimeter, cutting off streets and sidewalks that are normally full of cars, pedestrians and tourists.

Congress is also considering a bipartisan, independent commission to review the missteps, and multiple congressional committees have said they will look at different aspects of the siege. Federal law enforcement have arrested more than 230 people who were accused of being involved in the attack, and President Joe Biden's nominee for attorney general, Judge Merrick Garland, said in his confirmation hearing Monday that investigating the riots would be a top priority.

Congress needs to know, quickly, how failed security preparations and delays in the response led to “a mad, angry mob invading this temple of our democracy,” Senate Rules Committee Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar said in an interview with The Associated Press.

Klobuchar, D-Minn., said senators are especially focused on the timing of the deployment of the National Guard, which eventually arrived to help the overwhelmed police, how security agencies shared information ahead of the attack and if the command structure of the Capitol Police Board, which includes the House and Senate sergeants-at-arms, contributed to the failures. She said there may be legislation to address any inadequacies.

“We are on a fast track here simply because decisions have to be made about the Capitol,” Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar said Tuesday’s hearing is the first of at least two public examinations of what went wrong that day as the Senate panels undertake a joint investigation into the security failures. A second hearing, expected to be held in the next few weeks, will examine the response of the Defense Department, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI.

While there is broad agreement that security measures were inadequate that day, officials have pointed the blame at each other for the causes and disputed each others’ accounts. The day after the riot, Sund said that his force “had a robust plan established to address anticipated First Amendment activities.” It soon became clear that while the Capitol Police had prepared for protests, they were vastly unprepared for a violent insurrection — and many were beaten as they tried in vain to keep rioters from entering the building.

Interim Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman, who has temporarily replaced Sund, last month apologized for failing to prepare despite warnings that white supremacists and far-right groups would target Congress. But she also said that Sund had asked the Capitol Police Board, which oversees the department, to declare a state of emergency beforehand and allow him to request National Guard support, but the board declined. The Defense Department has said it asked the Capitol Police if it needed the Guard, but the request was denied.

A third member of the Capitol Police Board denied Pittman’s claim hours after her testimony was released. J. Brett Blanton, who serves as the architect of the Capitol, said that Sund did not ask him for help and that there was “no record of a request for an emergency declaration.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states
Close
Former US President Donald Trump takes off his facemask as he arrives at the White House upon his return from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he underwent treatment for Covid-19, in Washington, DC. (AFP/ File photo)
Former US President Donald Trump takes off his facemask as he arrives at the White House upon his return from Walter Reed Medical Center, where he underwent treatment for Covid-19, in Washington, DC. (AFP/ File photo)
world news

Donald Trump may soon have to answer rape allegations under oath

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:17 PM IST
Carroll, 77, a former Elle magazine columnist, seeks unspecified damages in her lawsuit and a retraction of Trump’s statements.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We urge China to allow meaningful access to Xinjiang for independent observers including High Commissioner Bachelet," Josep Borrell said.(Reuters)
"We urge China to allow meaningful access to Xinjiang for independent observers including High Commissioner Bachelet," Josep Borrell said.(Reuters)
world news

EU demands China for 'meaningful access to Xinjiang' for rights observers

ANI, Brussels, Belgium
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:13 PM IST
"I want to reiterate the European Union's call on China to comply with its obligations on the national and international law to respect and protect human rights," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Simon Bowes-Lyon, the Earl of Strathmore, arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court ahead of sentencing, in Dundee, Scotland, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (AP)
Simon Bowes-Lyon, the Earl of Strathmore, arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court ahead of sentencing, in Dundee, Scotland, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (AP)
world news

Queen’s relative handed 10-month jail term for sexual assault in UK

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:04 PM IST
Earl of Strathmore Simon Bowes-Lyon, who is the son of a cousin of the 94-year-old British monarch, was found to have forced his way into the sleeping woman's room during an event he was hosting at Glamis Castle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former US Capitol police chief Steven Sund testifies before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs &amp; Senate Rules and Administration joint hearing on Capitol Hill, Washington.(AP)
Former US Capitol police chief Steven Sund testifies before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs & Senate Rules and Administration joint hearing on Capitol Hill, Washington.(AP)
world news

US security officials cast blame for January 6 failures at Capitol

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:00 PM IST
The officials, including the former chief of the Capitol Police, are blaming other federal agencies — and each other — for their failure to defend the building.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Boris Johnson caused a major public row with a 2018 column in which he likened Muslim women wearing burqas to letterboxes and bank robbers.(Bloomberg)
Boris Johnson caused a major public row with a 2018 column in which he likened Muslim women wearing burqas to letterboxes and bank robbers.(Bloomberg)
world news

UK PM Johnson suggests he left journalism because he was always abusing people

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:26 PM IST
As a young man, Boris Johnson was sacked from his first job in journalism, at the Times newspaper, for making up a quote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prolonged closing of bars and restaurants and a nationwide curfew starting at 6 p.m. is keeping a lid on spending for now(AFP)
Prolonged closing of bars and restaurants and a nationwide curfew starting at 6 p.m. is keeping a lid on spending for now(AFP)
world news

French households have saved $146 Billion as Covid lockdown curtailed spendings

Posted by Ayshee BhaduriBloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:13 PM IST
  • When and how French consumers will spend the nest egg is key to determining the speed of the economic recovery after the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Super 30, a highly acclaimed educational programme founded by Anand Kumar, trains 30 underprivileged students every year for Indian Institutes of Technology entrance examination, without charging any fee.(HT File Photo)
Super 30, a highly acclaimed educational programme founded by Anand Kumar, trains 30 underprivileged students every year for Indian Institutes of Technology entrance examination, without charging any fee.(HT File Photo)
world news

Super 30 founder Anand Kumar's 'inspiring work' lauded in Canadian Parliament

PTI, Ottawa
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:08 PM IST
"The inspiring work of Super 30 in helping the students from the underprivileged sections of society to overcome all obstacles to reach premier institutions of India," MP Marc Dalton said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Republicans are portraying the Californian as unfit but Democrats are unfazed, accusing the GOP of playing politics despite the pandemic.(AP)
Republicans are portraying the Californian as unfit but Democrats are unfazed, accusing the GOP of playing politics despite the pandemic.(AP)
world news

Republicans working to block Biden's health care pick; Democrats unfazed

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:06 PM IST
Republicans say Xavier Becerra is a radical supporter of socialized medicine, abortion and curbs on religious liberty and that he has no medical experience.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.(AP File)
US Capitol Police with guns drawn stand near a barricaded door as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.(AP File)
world news

US Capitol security chiefs give differing accounts of January 6 riot

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:54 PM IST
Any disagreement between the officials testifying Tuesday could feed into partisan narratives about who is to blame.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The IATA travel pass will be free for passengers to download and use on their iOS as well as Android platforms.(IATA)
The IATA travel pass will be free for passengers to download and use on their iOS as well as Android platforms.(IATA)
world news

IATA expects to roll out Covid travel pass ‘within weeks’: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:46 PM IST
  • The IATA sees the digital travel pass, a mobile app developed by the association, as an essential tool for the reopening of international borders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker holds up a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to be administered to members of the Italian Army at a vaccination center set up at the military barracks of Cecchignola, in Rome, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2020. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)(AP)
A health worker holds up a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 to be administered to members of the Italian Army at a vaccination center set up at the military barracks of Cecchignola, in Rome, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2020. (Cecilia Fabiano/LaPresse via AP)(AP)
world news

SL orders 13.5 mn AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses, may drop Chinese jabs

PTI, Colombo
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:02 PM IST
Ramesh Pathirana, who is also the Minister of Plantations, said Sri Lanka is likely to go only with the AstraZeneca vaccines for the second phase of vaccination as the Chinese and Russian vaccines are not ready yet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Passers-by walk near an entrance to a Home Depot home improvement store in Boston. (AP)
Passers-by walk near an entrance to a Home Depot home improvement store in Boston. (AP)
world news

In year of pandemic, Home Depot became supplier to millions

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:26 PM IST
Home improvement stores became a beehive during the pandemic with millions working and attending school remotely. Many families concluded that bigger homes, or at least different homes, were the answer in 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women walk near a closed hairdressing salon, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Buckingham, Britain.(Reuters)
Women walk near a closed hairdressing salon, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Buckingham, Britain.(Reuters)
world news

Britons rush to book holidays amid plans to end lockdown

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:23 PM IST
Discount airline easyJet said demand for flights more than tripled, and package holiday company Thomas Cook said traffic on its website increased 75%. International travel has nearly ground to a halt globally, so the increases are a sign of hope for the beleaguered industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Citing local media, Pak Observer has reported that the police have launched the probe after receiving a complaint from an NGO working for the welfare of women in Chitral.(Representative )
Citing local media, Pak Observer has reported that the police have launched the probe after receiving a complaint from an NGO working for the welfare of women in Chitral.(Representative )
world news

Pak MP marries 14-year-old girl from Balochistan, probe ordered

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:18 PM IST
Maulana Salahuddin Ayubi, the Member of the National Assembly is in his late 50s, according to Pakistan media.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The order came in response to several cases filed with the court charging that Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli's decision to dissolve the legislature was unconstitutional.(HT photo)
The order came in response to several cases filed with the court charging that Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli's decision to dissolve the legislature was unconstitutional.(HT photo)
world news

Nepal's Supreme Court orders reinstatement of Parliament

Posted by Prashasti SinghAP, Kathmandu
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:28 PM IST
The order will cause political trouble for Oli since he will not have a majority of votes in a reinstated Parliament.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP