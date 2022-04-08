US Senate confirms first Black woman to Supreme Court, Ketanji Brown Jackson
The United States made history on Thursday as the Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman ever to serve on the Supreme Court.
The upper chamber of Congress erupted in applause as the 51-year-old was approved by a vote of 53 to 47 that ensures white men will not be the majority on the nation's high court for the first time in 233 years.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for Covid-19
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was scheduled to visit Taiwan, tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday. Pelosi, according to media reports, will now not travel. "After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for Covid-19 and is currently asymptomatic," Pelosi's Spokesperson said in a statement.
Russia suspended from UNHRC over Ukraine killings, India abstains on resolution
The UN General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council of the world body for its atrocities in Ukraine. The UNGA voted on a resolution moved by the US to suspend Russia from the UNHRC over the Moscow's military aggression in the east European nation. India abstained on the resolution that was adopted in the UN General Assembly on Russia, said India's Permanent Representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti.
Pak SC deals a blow to Niazi’s conspiracy theory, trust vote on April 9
The Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday declared the ruling of deputy speaker Qasim Suri dismissing no-confidence motion unconstitutional. The top court has also ordered the restoration of Assembly. The voting on no-confidence is to take place on April 9. The opposition had challenged the dissolution of the national assembly by President Arif Alvi on Imran Khan advice. Imran Khan has alleged a US hand behind the no-confidence motion moved against his government.
Ukraine war: Moscow says Kyiv’s draft peace deal unacceptable, reveals US role
Russia currently is under heavy criticism from Ukraine and the West for allegedly committing war crimes in Ukrainian town of Bucha - located northwest of Kyiv. Last week, at least 20 bodies of people in civilian clothes were found in the town, with Kyiv claiming they were executed by retreating Russian soldiers. Moscow, however, has flat out denied the allegations.
Pakistan: Election panel says snap polls not possible in 90 days, need 7 months
As Pakistan grapples with a constitutional crisis, the Election Commission of Pakistan said on Thursday general elections in the country cannot be held before October 2022. In a letter to President Arif Alvi, the polling body said it requires four months to complete the delimitation in addition to organising general elections in 90 days, news agency ANI reported, citing Radio Pakistan.
