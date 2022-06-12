US senators announce limited deal on gun violence measures
A bipartisan group of US senators on Sunday proposed steps to curb gun violence following devastating mass shootings in Texas and New York, but the limited measures fall far short of the president's calls for change.
The proposals include tougher background checks for gun buyers under 21, increasing resources for states to keep weapons out of the hands of people deemed a risk, and cracking down on illegal gun purchases.
"Today, we are announcing a commonsense, bipartisan proposal to protect America's children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country," the group of 20 Democratic and Republican lawmakers said in a statement.
Also read: Thousands of protesters demand action on US gun violence
"Our plan increases needed mental health resources, improves school safety and support for students, and helps ensure dangerous criminals and those who are adjudicated as mentally ill can't purchase weapons," they said.
The senators also called for increased investment in mental health services and school safety resources, as well as including domestic violence convictions and restraining orders in the national background check database.
President Joe Biden praised the announcement and urged lawmakers to pass it quickly, while making clear that the proposals do not go as far as he wanted.
"Obviously, it does not do everything that I think is needed, but it reflects important steps in the right direction, and would be the most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades," he said in a statement.
"With bipartisan support, there are no excuses for delay, and no reason why it should not quickly move through the Senate and the House."
Also read: In India’s counter on US’ religious freedoms report, ‘concern over gun violence’
The president had pushed for far more substantive reforms, including a ban on assault rifles -- which were used in shootings at a Texas elementary school that killed 21 people and a New York State supermarket that left 10 dead -- or at least an increase in the age at which they can be purchased.
He had also urged lawmakers to strengthen background checks, mandate safe storage of firearms, and allow gun manufacturers to be held liable for crimes committed with their products.
The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives passed a broad package of proposals that included raising the purchasing age for most semi-automatic rifles from 18 to 21.
But the party does not have the requisite 60 votes to advance it in the Senate, leaving the bipartisan deal as the only hope for federal measures to address firearms violence.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Monsoon health tips: How to take care of your ears during rainy season
As long spells of heat waves continue, monsoon this year is eagerly awaited in many parts of the country. While rain is expected to bring relief from the scorching heat, it will also increase risk of microbial infections. Fungal infections are common in monsoon and apart from skin and eyes, they can affect ears also. The contaminated rainwater can enter one’s ears and cause fungal infection.
-
Watch: Ishan Kishan involved in heated exchange with Tabraiz Shamsi in 3rd T20I
Tempers flared between Ishan Kishan and Tabraiz Shamsi after the India batter smacked a flat six off the South Africa spinner during the third T20I in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. The incident took place in the 9th over of the Indian innings after Ishan, the ball after the six, reverse swept but couldn’t get it past the fielder at point. Thankfully, it was all a passing affair and things did not escalate much.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics