US to declare monkeypox a public health emergency: Report
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration plans to declare the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency as soon as Thursday, the Washington Post reported, citing unidentified sources.
The declaration would come from Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra, who is expected to discuss the plan at an afternoon briefing, the Post reported.
The HHS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Also read: Monkeypox in India: 9 cases - 4 from Delhi, 5 Kerala- so far; Vaccine in focus | 10 points
President Biden on Aug. 2 appointed two top federal officials to coordinate his administration's response to monkeypox, following declarations of emergencies by California, Illinois and New York.
Cases have crossed 6,600 in the United States, as of Wednesday's data.
-
Black Lives Matter: Four police officers charged with murder of Breonna Taylor
The US Justice Department charged four police officers on Thursday over the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black woman killed in a botched 2020 raid on her home in Louisville, Kentucky. Attorney General Merrick Garland said three of the officers -- Joshua Jaynes, Kelly Goodlett and Kyle Meany -- were charged with falsification of a search warrant in a suspected drug trafficking case.
-
Pope names nurse who 'saved my life' as personal aide
The 85-year-old pope is always attended by healthcare staff, both in the Vatican and his overseas trips, but this is a new position linked to his recent health problems, a Vatican source told AFP. The Argentine pontiff suffers from knee pain that has forced him to cancel numerous events, and admitted last week after a trip to Canada that he must slow down or even start thinking about retiring.
-
Taiwan and India stand on the frontline of authoritarian expansion, says Taipei envoy
New Delhi: China's current preoccupation with the Taiwan Strait doesn't mean it will diminish its attention to the Indian Ocean, and both Taiwan and India stand on the frontline of authoritarian expansion, Taipei's de-facto ambassador Baushuan Ger said on Thursday. Other free and law-biding countries will suffer in the long-term if China's wanton disregard for democratic principles and blatant violation of international law go unheeded, Ger said in an exclusive interview.
-
After missiles, 22 Chinese fighter jets cross median line, says Taiwan
As many as 22 Chinese Air Force jets crossed Taiwan Strait 'median line' on Thursday Taipei's defence ministry said, a day after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a solidarity trip to the self-ruled island. Japan estimated that five ballistic missiles landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone, and four of those likely flew over Taiwan. Officials in Taiwan have not commented on the specific flight path of the projectiles.
-
‘Taiwan will not provoke but…’: President Tsai Ing-wen as China fires missiles
As China fired ballistic missiles and deployed fighter jets and warships on Thursday, a day after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi made a solidarity trip to the self-ruled island, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said it will not provoke conflicts but will firmly defend its sovereignty and national security. She was responding to Chinese military drills near the island. Tsai also urged the international community to jointly stop unilateral and irrational military actions.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics