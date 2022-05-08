US to impose ‘new stiff sanctions’ on Russia, says Ukraine foreign mininster Kuleba

Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Sunday that the United States will impose fresh sanctions against Russia for Moscow’s ongoing invasion of his home nation, as he discussed the Russian aggression with his American counterpart Antony Blinken. “On the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation, Victory in Europe Day, @SecBlinken and I coordinated steps to bring the day of Ukraine’s victory closer. New stiff U.S. sanctions on Russia are coming. Discussed ways to unlock Ukraine’s food exports and ensure global food security,” Kuleba posted on Twitter.

While he did not elaborate on the ‘new stiff sanctions’ that he claimed Washington will impose on Moscow, the US has led the West in slapping sanctions on Russia for attacking the east European nation. It has also helped Ukraine with frequent military aid.

“I have authorized $150 million in additional U.S. arms, equipment, and supplies for Ukraine to reinforce its defenses to counter Russia’s offensive in the East. We stand #UnitedwithUkraine,” Blinken had announced a day ago.

Kuleba’s tweet, meanwhile, came on a day that saw two high-profile dignitaries arrive in the war-torn country on impromptu visits. While US First Lady Jill Biden met her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelenska in Uzhhhord in western Ukraine, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau was in Irpin, a suburb of the capital, Kyiv.

Blinken himself had visited Kyiv, on April 24, as he went there with secretary of defense, Lloyd Austin, to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, British prime minister Boris Johnson, too, have travelled to the metropolis.

Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

