US transport secy upbeat on summer travel as vaccines rolled out
US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg gave an upbeat assessment about summer travel prospects on Monday as a growing number of Americans are vaccinated against Covid-19.
Touring a UPS facility just outside Washington, Buttigieg got a first-hand look at how it is shipping Covid-19 shots, while some airlines are reporting a rise in leisure bookings as more Americans get vaccinated.
"I'm looking forward to summer travel. Of course, it's got to be based on conditions. We've got to make sure that we're getting folks vaccinated," Buttigieg said.
Wes Wheeler, president of Global Healthcare and Life Sciences at UPS, said the courier has delivered 80 million US vaccine doses and about 110 million worldwide.
"We'll be at 100 million in the United States by the end of this month," Wheeler told Reuters. Between UPS and Fedex , the companies will have delivered 200 million doses in the US by the end of March, he added.
Travel demand was hard hit by Covid-19 in 2020 as U.S. air travel fell 60% and the US travel sector shed millions of jobs.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said last week that tens of millions of Americans who have been vaccinated for Covid-19 should not travel, a blow to the airline and travel industries that have been battered by the pandemic.
Buttigieg said people should follow CDC recommendations, but added that he hopes for a "safe return to travel" by July 4.
"The process of easing restrictions, when we're ready to do that, will be a little more complicated than the process of applying them," Buttigieg said.
Many Americans are not heeding the CDC advice. The Transportation Security Administration said more than 1.35 million people were screened at US airports Friday, the single busiest air travel day since March 2020.
Buttigieg declined to say when US President Joe Biden's administration will release its infrastructure plans, but noted a Sept. 30 deadline to get surface transportation reauthorized.
With a $1.9 trillion Covid relief package finally passed, Biden's next big spending push is on the horizon, repairing the nation's ailing bridges, roads and airports and investing billions in new projects like broadband internet.
Biden may sketch the outline of the plan in a joint address to Congress this month and provide details in April, giving lawmakers several months to work on the bill before an August recess, people familiar with the White House plans said.
"We've got a clock on everything we're doing," Buttigieg said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soaring migration levels puts pressure on Joe Biden
- While successive administrations have dealt with seasonal spikes in migration, Biden's critics claim he has driven the latest uptick by taking a softer stance on the flashpoint issue than his predecessor Donald Trump.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genocide by Pak Army in former east Pakistan needs to be globally recognised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinese factories burnt down in Myanmar; Beijing worried about its citizens
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO says surveillance systems working as nations pause AstraZeneca Covid shots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany, Italy, France hit pause on AstraZeneca Covid vaccine amid safety fears
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US transport secy upbeat on summer travel as vaccines rolled out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US data for AstraZeneca vaccine under review by independent advisers: Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moderna begins testing of new Covid-19 vaccine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cheerleader's mom accused of making 'deepfakes' of rivals
- The Bucks County District Attorney's Office last week charged Raffaela Spone, 50, with three misdemeanor counts of cyber harassment of a child and related offenses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 charged in assault of Capitol officer who died after riot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy latest country to suspend use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine nationwide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
France to suspend AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine pending EMA guidance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China eases visa rules for recipients of its Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid in UK: Leaders move to reassure public over AstraZeneca's vaccine concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany suspends AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine amid blood clotting concerns
- AstraZeneca has said there is no cause for concern with its vaccine and that there were fewer reported thrombosis cases in those who received the shot than in the general population.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox