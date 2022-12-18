US woman got a lottery ticket as a gift in office. She now has this much money…

A US women won a lottery scratch-off as a gift at her company's holiday party. She did not know that she was going to win $175,000 then.

"Lori Janes, office manager and treatment coordinator at Harmon Dental Center in Louisville, claimed that she had originally taken a $25 TJ Maxx gift card at a party on Wednesday, but that a different employee ultimately decided to take the gift from her in accordance with the game's rules. After that, Janes had the option of selecting a different gift and decided to gamble $25 on scratch-off tickets," New York Post reported.

"Once it got to me, it was done and mine to keep," Lori Janes said as per the report, adding, "That's when everyone was telling me to scratch them off."

According to Kentucky Lottery officials, Lori Janes won $50 on the first ticket, then scratched off the $10 "Hit The Jackpot" ticket which revealed a win on all 15 spots on her ticket. This made her win the game's $175,000 top prize.

“Everyone was going insane. People were getting their calculators out and double-checking. A couple of people even scanned the ticket on the lottery's app, just to be sure,” Lori Janes said adding she could not believe it.

"It was a $25 gift exchange, and I won $175,000!" she said.

After a few hours, Lori Janes and her family made their way to the lottery's main office to pick up their reward.

"This is so crazy. I'm truly blessed," she said adding that she intended to use the money to pay off her daughter's educational loans as well as their car loan.

