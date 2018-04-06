US woman used kitchen knife to decapitate seven-year-old son, say police
Hanane Mouhib, 36, was arrested after Abraham Cardenas was found dead Thursday night in a home in the town of Sweden. She was charged with second-degree murder.world Updated: Apr 06, 2018 22:39 IST
Associated Press, Sweden (New York)
Authorities say a woman used a “large-bladed kitchen knife” to sever the head of her seven-year-old son in rural western New York.
Police arrested 36-year-old Hanane Mouhib after Abraham Cardenas was found dead Thursday night in a home in the town of Sweden, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Rochester. She was charged with second-degree murder.
Court papers say Mouhib used the knife to stab the boy in the upper back then cut his neck, severing his head.
Police were responding to a call about a suicidal person with a knife.
Mouhib is being held in the county jail without bail. She had not been assigned a public defender at midday Friday.