IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US agents guarding Ivanka, Jared had to rent $3k/month flat
A White House spokesperson, however, denied that the President’s daughter and son-in-law had restricted the Secret Service agents’ entry into their house(AP)
A White House spokesperson, however, denied that the President’s daughter and son-in-law had restricted the Secret Service agents’ entry into their house(AP)
world news

US agents guarding Ivanka, Jared had to rent $3k/month flat

Asked not to use the bathrooms inside the couple’s sprawling 5,000-square-foot house in the elite Kalorama neighbourhood, several US agents resorted to using a porta-potty as well as bathrooms at the nearby homes of former President Barack Obama, and Vice-President Mike Pence.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 04:20 AM IST

US Secret Service agents guarding President Donald Trump’s family members and advisers, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, were instructed not to use the half-dozen bathrooms in the couple’s house in Washington, compelling them to use facilities at neighbours’ houses and a portable washroom for months, according to a report by the Washington Post.

Asked not to use the bathrooms inside the couple’s sprawling 5,000-square-foot house in the elite Kalorama neighbourhood, several US agents resorted to using a porta-potty as well as bathrooms at the nearby homes of former President Barack Obama, and Vice-President Mike Pence. Sometimes, they even went up to commercial facilities nearby to use the washrooms, two law enforcement officials cited by the Washington Post report said.

Finally, in September 2017, the federal government rented from a neighbour a basement studio with a washroom for $3,000 per month, which resolved the issue but came at a total cost of $100,000 to American taxpayers.

A White House spokesperson, however, denied that the President’s daughter and son-in-law had restricted the Secret Service agents’ entry into their house.

“When discussions regarding protecting their home were initially had in 2017, Ivanka and Jared made clear that their home would always be open to the incredible men and women on their detail. It was only after a decision by the [Secret Service] was made that their detail sought other accommodations,” White House spokesperson Judd Deere said. “Their home will always be open to them and they have immense gratitude for their service over the last four years,” the spokesperson added.

The law enforcement officials gave a different version. One of the officials cited above told the Post that the reason for not allowing agents inside the house was not known, but the second official said the decision was taken by the Kushners.

“It’s the first time I ever heard of a Secret Service detail having to go to these extremes to find a bathroom,” said one of the officials aware of the matter.

A spokesperson for the Secret Service refused to comment.

The US Secret Service is a federal agency that is in charge of protecting US political leaders, their families, and visiting heads of governments along with conducting financial investigations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ivanka trump secret service agent jared kushner donald trump barack obama mike pence
app
Close
e-paper
Sameera Fazili comes to the White House from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, where she was director of engagement for the community and economic development department.(Image via Twitter)
Sameera Fazili comes to the White House from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, where she was director of engagement for the community and economic development department.(Image via Twitter)
world news

Joe Biden taps Kashmir- born Sameera Fazili as US National Economic Council

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:19 AM IST
Fazili previously served in the Obama administration as a senior adviser at the NEC and at the Treasury Department, where she spent time in the offices of Domestic Finance and International Affairs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man and child with protective masks walk outside a market as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic continues, in Karachi, Pakistan.(Reuters)
A man and child with protective masks walk outside a market as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic continues, in Karachi, Pakistan.(Reuters)
world news

Pakistan has not placed any orders for Covid-19 vaccine, says health official

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:06 AM IST
While Pakistan has reported a total of 514,338 Covid-19 cases and 10,863 deaths, the country's top health expert said that though China's Sinopharm has submitted its data with the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) but no agreement has been made on its procurement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said priority must be given to those who are "on the front line: humanitarian personnel and populations at high risk."(HT PHOTO.)
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said priority must be given to those who are "on the front line: humanitarian personnel and populations at high risk."(HT PHOTO.)
world news

UN head warns of 'vaccinationalism' as global coronavirus deaths top 2 million

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:05 AM IST
Without naming names, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres criticized the fact that "some countries are pursuing side deals, even procuring beyond need."
READ FULL STORY
Close
German chancellor Angela Merkel(AP)
German chancellor Angela Merkel(AP)
world news

Who are German chancellor Merkel's potential successors

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:45 AM IST
Here's a look at the top contenders who could succeed Merkel
READ FULL STORY
Close
The impact of US President Donald Trump's conservative judicial appointments is plain to see.(Reuters)
The impact of US President Donald Trump's conservative judicial appointments is plain to see.(Reuters)
world news

On guns, abortion and voting rights, Trump leaves lasting mark on US judiciary

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:57 AM IST
When Trump took office, Democratic-appointed judges held majorities on nine of the 13 appeals courts. Under Trump, the 11th Circuit and two other regional appeals courts have "flipped" to have a majority of Republican appointees.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a sign of his post-Trump ambitions, Pompeo urged followers of his official State Department Twitter account to start following his personal one.(REUTERS)
In a sign of his post-Trump ambitions, Pompeo urged followers of his official State Department Twitter account to start following his personal one.(REUTERS)
world news

Pompeo offers burst of actions, attacks before leaving State

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:54 AM IST
With a potential eye on a 2024 presidential run, Pompeo has doubled down on his support for Trump, even as other Cabinet members have resigned or stayed out of sight in the aftermath of the Capitol violence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the National Guard walk past the dome of the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP)
Members of the National Guard walk past the dome of the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP)
world news

US Capitol riots: FBI questioning dozens in killing of police officer, assaults

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:09 AM IST
The FBI detailed its investigation in a memo sent to the private sector and others on Friday, the New York Times reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While the number of deaths is likely to recede as more and more people get vaccinated, herd immunity won’t be achieved until at least 70% of the population is protected, experts including Anthony Fauci have said.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT photo for representation)
While the number of deaths is likely to recede as more and more people get vaccinated, herd immunity won’t be achieved until at least 70% of the population is protected, experts including Anthony Fauci have said.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT photo for representation)
world news

World hits 2 million Covid-19 deaths with cases still surging

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:04 AM IST
Overall, the U.S. is leading all countries in deaths with 388,705, with Brazil, India, Mexico and the U.K. next in line.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The National Rifle Association (NRA) headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia.(AFP)
The National Rifle Association (NRA) headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia.(AFP)
world news

National Rifle Association files bankruptcy, citing New York politics

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:03 AM IST
New York has been at the forefront of pursuing the NRA in court, with Attorney General Letitia James suing to dissolve the organization and accusing leader Wayne LaPierre and three others of fleecing it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to protest legislators confirming electoral slates from battleground US states they thought were invalid.(REUTERS)
On January 6, a group of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol to protest legislators confirming electoral slates from battleground US states they thought were invalid.(REUTERS)
world news

Trump's approval rating plummets to all-time low of 29% following Capitol riots

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:02 AM IST
The poll said 68 per cent of people disapprove of his handling of the job, while 52 per cent say Trump bears a lot of responsibility for the violence and destruction that took place at the Capitol last week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he was one of the many demonstrators who breeched security and entered the Capitol(AP)
Richard Barnett, a supporter of US President Donald Trump sits inside the office of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as he was one of the many demonstrators who breeched security and entered the Capitol(AP)
world news

US Capitol riots: Pelosi's office invader Barnett to be put under house arrest

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Barnett is charged with unlawfully entering a restricted area with a lethal weapon — in this case, a stun gun. Barnett also is charged with disorderly conduct and theft of public property.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden nominated Eric Lander as director of Office of Science and Technology Policy and adviser on science.(Reuters)
Biden nominated Eric Lander as director of Office of Science and Technology Policy and adviser on science.(Reuters)
world news

Biden taps Eric Lander as science adviser, puts in cabinet

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:56 AM IST
Saying “science will always be at the forefront of my administration,” Biden said he is boosting the science advisor post to Cabinet level, a first in White House history.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. (AP)
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference at the Capitol in Washington. (AP)
world news

Pelosi calls for prosecution of Congress members who aided Capitol siege

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:49 AM IST
"If in fact it is found that members of Congress were accomplices to this insurrection, if they aided and abetted the crimes, there may have to be actions taken beyond the Congress, in terms of prosecution for that," Pelosi said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Democrat would invoke the Defense Production Act to increase production of equipment needed to distribute the vaccines, such as glass vials, needles and syringes, according to a document released by his transition team.(AP)
The Democrat would invoke the Defense Production Act to increase production of equipment needed to distribute the vaccines, such as glass vials, needles and syringes, according to a document released by his transition team.(AP)
world news

Retired doctors and more syringes: Biden lays out plan to get America vaccinated

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:47 AM IST
Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan on Thursday that includes $20 billion for vaccine distribution as well as $50 billion for coronavirus testing, which experts and officials said should help speed the process up.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WhatsApp on Friday said it would delay the new policy launch to May from February(MINT_PRINT)
WhatsApp on Friday said it would delay the new policy launch to May from February(MINT_PRINT)
world news

WhatsApp to delay launch of update business features after privacy backlash

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 05:42 AM IST
WhatsApp users received a notification this month that it was preparing a new privacy policy and terms, and it reserved the right to share some user data with the Facebook app.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP