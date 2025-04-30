Menu Explore
US-Canada ties: Carney, Trump hold talks over phone, agree to meet in future

ByAnirudh Bhatttacharyya
Apr 30, 2025 10:25 AM IST

The elections witnessed a turnout of over 19.5 million voters, nearly 69% of the electorate, according to Elections Canada

Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney spent the first day of his new term grappling with what could be the single-most important issue for him going ahead, dealing with US President Donald Trump.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to the media upon arriving at his office on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, on Tuesday. (AFP)
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks to the media upon arriving at his office on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, on Tuesday. (AFP)

As he awaited final results from the elections on Monday and the ruling Liberal Party’s tally crept up to 169, just three short of the majority mark of 172, Carney connected with Trump on the phone and the two leaders are expected to meet in the near future.

“President Trump congratulated Prime Minister Carney on his recent election. The leaders agreed on the importance of Canada and the United States working together – as independent, sovereign nations – for their mutual betterment. To that end, the leaders agreed to meet in person in the near future,” a brief readout from the prime minister’s office stated.

During his speech in Ottawa in the early hours of Tuesday, Carney had said, “When I sit down with President Trump, it will be to discuss the future economic and security relationship between two sovereign nations, and it will be with our full knowledge that we have many, many other options than the United States to build prosperity for all Canadians.”

The elections witnessed a turnout of over 19.5 million voters, nearly 69% of the electorate, according to Elections Canada on Tuesday.

That is the highest turnout recorded since 2015, which had over 68% of registered electors turning up to vote.

The previous election in September 2021 recorded 17.2 million votes or about 63% of the electorate.

The Liberal tally moved up by one to 169 as it gained a seat in Quebec with a wafer-thin margin. According to the Canada Elections Act, when a margin is under 0.1 per cent of the votes cast in a riding (constituency), it will trigger an automatic judicial recount. At least two seats fall in that category.

The Conservative tally remained at 144, with 41.3% vote share against 43.7% for the Liberals.

The Liberals will have to explore options for gaining support from other parties in the House, like the New Democratic Party (NDP), which has seven seats.

