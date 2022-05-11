US jailbreak saga ends in car crash, guard’s suicide
- Vicky White, 56 and described as romantically involved with the fugitive prisoner, shot herself, said Vanderburgh County sheriff Dave Wedding. The county coroner’s office later confirmed her death.
A bizarre drama that riveted America ended in tragedy Monday as a female prison guard arrested with a fugitive ex-con she allegedly helped to escape died after shooting herself as police moved in to nab them in the climax of a 10-day manhunt.
Vicky White and Casey White, who were not related, were arrested in Evansville, Indiana after crashing their car into a ditch as police acting on a tip were in hot pursuit, officials said.
Vicky White, 56 and described as romantically involved with the fugitive prisoner, shot herself, said Vanderburgh County sheriff Dave Wedding. The county coroner’s office later confirmed her death.
White the prisoner, 38, sustained minor injuries in the arrest. “We got a dangerous man off the street today. He is never going to see the light of day again,” said Rick Singleton, the sheriff of Lauderdale County in Alabama, the scene of the original jailbreak.
White has had numerous run-ins with the law, and has been sentenced to 75 years imprisonment for kidnapping, burglary and attempted murder, among other crimes.
No shots were fired by law enforcement officers, and no police or bystanders were hurt.
The arrest was made thanks to a tip after the couple were spotted at a hotel, Singleton said. “It ended the way we knew it would.”
Chris Swecker, a former FBI assistant director, told CNN this was a case of someone “looking for love in the wrong places”.
“You have this guard falling in love with a prisoner who probably groomed her over a period of time,” said Swecker, “to collude with her on this escape”.
Vicky White, an Alabama prison guard with a spotless record, was suspected of helping long-time criminal White escape custody April 29 on her last day of work before retirement.
Investigators also learned that White had sold her home in the weeks before the escape, and had withdrawn about $90,000 in cash from several banks in the area, Singleton said last week.
The case captivated America, triggering media coverage of every twist in the manhunt.
Singleton said last week that Vicky White had used an alias to purchase a sport utility vehicle used as the getaway car, and was likely to try to do that again.
On her last day at work, Vicky White fabricated a court-ordered psychological evaluation for Casey White. She said she needed to drive him to the appointment. But the two never returned, and authorities realised they had disappeared that afternoon.
Vicky White’s mother Pat Davis said she was in disbelief over that escape. “I thought at first it was a mistake,” she told a local TV channel. “She’s never done anything, I bet she’s never even had a speeding ticket.”
Former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe told CNN a jailbreak like this in our times is a tough mission.
-
Sri Lanka on boil: Mahinda takes shelter at naval base
Sri Lanka's former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa took refuge at a naval base on the northeast coast of the island nation as the fire of deadly protests spread across the country, with thousands of demonstrators defying a nationwide curfew to express anger over the nation's worst ever economic crisis. His son said that Mahinda will not flee the country. The prime minister is also the next in line if the presidency falls vacant.
-
When will Putin end war with Ukraine? Here's what US intelligence says
President Vladimir Putin will not end the Ukraine war with the Donbas campaign and is determined to build a land bridge to Russian-controlled territory in Moldova, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said Tuesday. US intelligence thinks Putin's decision to concentrate Russian forces in the eastern Donbas region is "only a temporary shift" after their failure to capture Kyiv in the north.
-
China’s zero-Covid policy is unsustainable: WHO chief
World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called on China to rethink its so-called zero-Covid strategy, saying the approach no longer makes sense as the omicron variant spreads through populations and the country's economy suffers. Tedros's comments mark a rare instance of the WHO chief challenging a member state's domestic Covid policies. Early in the pandemic, he faced criticism that he was too deferential to China, where the virus first emerged.
-
Elon Musk says he would reverse Twitter ban on Donald Trump
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said Tuesday Musk would reverse Twitter's ban on former U.S. President Donald Trump, while speaking at the Financial Times Future of the Car conference. Musk, who has called himself a "free speech absolutist," recently inked a $44 billion deal to acquire the social media platform. Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter shortly after the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol.
-
Ukraine war: Putin could impose martial law in Russia, says top US official
With Russia, thus far, failing to achieve its objectives in Ukraine, and with no end in sight to the ongoing invasion, President Vladimir Putin could become 'more unpredictable' and order a martial law in his home nation to support his ambitions in Ukraine, a top American official warned on Tuesday. A day ago, US President Joe Biden, too, said that Putin 'does not know his way out of the war.'
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics