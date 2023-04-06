Uyghurs stage anti-China protest in London, seek global attention

A massive anti-China protest was held outside the Chinese embassy in London. The members of Uyghur committee staged demonstration calling out the People's Republic of China for alleged atrocities committed on them.



The Uyghurs marked the 33rd anniversary of what they call the first ‘brutal crackdown’ on their community by the Chinese Communist Party regime. Members of Uyghur committee stage protest in London.

“Today we commemorate those arbitrarily detained, disappeared and killed during the Baren Massacre. The brutality on April 5th 1990 signalled the start of a decades-long campaign to suppress Uyghur religion and identity. At the time, the violence did not receive the international condemnation it deserved”, the protesters said.



“Today we are still struggling to hold the Chinese government accountable for its on-going crimes. The world must take action now, so that future Uyghur generations can use these dates to pay respect to the past, not plead for justice in the present”, they added.



Rahima Mahmut, executive director, ‘Stop Uyghur Genocide’, said, "The world must take action now, that future Uyghur generations can use these dates to pay respect to the past, not plead for justice in the present".



The Baren uprising was an armed conflict between the Uyghurs and the Chinese government forces at the Akto County, Kizilsu Kirghiz prefecture on April 5, 1990. A group of 200 Uyghurs had marched to the local government offices and raised slogans against the discriminatory practices by the Communist regime towards their community.



The government responded by dispatching thousands of troops to the region to suppress the revolt. Several members of Uyghurs are said to have been killed in the clashes with government forces.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON