 Vancouver unveils street signs in honour of Komagata Maru ship | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Vancouver unveils street signs in honour of Komagata Maru ship

Vancouver unveils street signs in honour of Komagata Maru ship

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya, Toronto
Feb 10, 2024 12:46 PM IST

The city of Vancouver unveiled street signage as part of the honorary naming of a prominent avenue as Komagata Maru Place.

The city of Vancouver unveiled street signage as part of the honorary naming of a prominent avenue as Komagata Maru Place.

Artist Jag Nagra and Raj Singh Toor from Descendants of the Komagata Maru Society at the unveiling of new signage marking that discriminatory episode. (Raj Singh Toor)
Artist Jag Nagra and Raj Singh Toor from Descendants of the Komagata Maru Society at the unveiling of new signage marking that discriminatory episode. (Raj Singh Toor)

The new signage in downtown Vancouver is “a further act of cultural redress for the City’s role in the 1914 Komagata Maru tragedy,” a release from the Vancouver City Council said on Friday.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

The site for Komagata Maru Place was chosen for its historic significance, being the location closest to where the Japanese steamship was stationed in Burrard Inlet in 1914.

The ship arrived near Vancouver harbour on May 23 that year. Its passengers were from India, mainly Sikhs but also Hindus and Muslims. Many were seeking to immigrate to Canada, though that was also a political act as some among them returned to fight for Independence. Upon arrival of the ship at the harbour, immigration authorities refused to allow the majority to come ashore, citing the discriminatory Continuous Passage Regulation, a law that mandated that immigrants arrive in Canada directly from their home country. For those from India, that was logistically impossible. The racist legislation was meant to be exclusionary. The passengers had a standoff with authorities. On July 23, two months after the arrival of the ship, the resistance was overcome and the ship was escorted away from Vancouver and back to India. On its return, British police boarded the vessel and attempted to arrest the leaders of the passengers who they considered to be insurgents. In the resultant riot, 19 passengers were killed and over 200 arrested.

Among those at the unveiling function was Raj Singh Toor, spokesperson for the non-profit Descendants of the Komagata Maru Society. He said that the signs were “a great tribute to those passengers who suffered a lot during the tragedy.”

“We can’t undo the past but we can move forward and leave a legacy for the future generations by educating them about the past,” Toor added.

The signage was created by Indo-Canadian artist Jag Nagra, who said, “Being able to share our community’s stories through art is something that’s so important to me and it’s an immense honour to have had the opportunity to create artworks for Komagata Maru Place.”

“The storyboards affixed to the lampposts at eye-level allow passersby to learn about the artwork and the history of the Komagata Maru tragedy,” the release said.

“As a City, we are committed to learning from the past and building a more inclusive future,” Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim said.

On May 18, 2021, the city council had formally apologised for the role it played in the episode and officially declared May 23 as Komagata Maru Remembrance Day.

Toor had first requested the naming of a Vancouver street in memory of that Komagata Maru and its passengers in 2018.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News,RBI MPC Meet 2024 Livealong with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On