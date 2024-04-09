Vatican foreign minister in Vietnam ahead of possible Pope Francis trip

The Vatican's de facto foreign minister arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday hoping to ease strained ties between the communist Southeast Asian nation and the Holy See, and pave the way for a potential visit by Pope Francis. HT Image

Archbishop Paul Gallagher is the most senior official to visit Vietnam since diplomatic relations were cut at the end of the war with the United States in 1975, when the communist government expelled the apostolic delegate.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

In recent years the two have tried to restart diplomatic relations, and Gallagher's trip which will include tours of Hanoi, southern business hub Ho Chi Minh City and ancient capital Hue comes after a Vietnamese delegation visited the pope earlier this year.

Vietnam has around six million Catholics, who make up roughly six percent of its population.

The government last year invited Pope Francis to visit the country and Gallagher is in Hanoi to work out the details.

Gallagher has said the Pope is "keen to go" but no date has been set.

He is scheduled to meet Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and have talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son in the capital city.

He also plans to chair three masses in major churches across the country.

Gallagher said previously that the Holy See was hoping to encourage the Vietnamese government "along the line of greater religious freedom, which they have in the constitution".

Rights groups say the country restricts religious freedoms, and the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom a US government advisory body mandated by Congress has put Vietnam on its list of "countries of particular concern".

It cites the country's "persistent and apparently worsening egregious, ongoing, and systematic violations".

Hanoi has rejected the allegations.

Anh Tran, associate professor of historical and systematic theology at Santa Clara University in the United States, told AFP that the communist government, in their Marxist interpretation, believes "religious freedom" is the "right to believe or not to believe".

But he said that "any social involvement or influence of religious groups... is forbidden".

Le Quoc Quan, a Catholic blogger and religious freedom activist based in the US, told AFP that "so many Vietnamese are expecting to meet Paul Gallagher" at the masses he will hold.

But Quan said he doubted whether the visit would lead to substantive improvements for Catholics in the country.

"They have regarded Vietnamese Catholics as second-class citizens for a long time and they are still very sceptical towards our activities."

Catholics have historically been perceived by the government as having close links with former colonial power France.

Gallagher's visit comes after Vietnam and the Holy See agreed last year to a "Resident Papal Representative" for the communist nation, after a meeting between the then President Vo Van Thuong and Pope Francis.

Polish archbishop Marek Zalewski was appointed to the job last December.

bur/aph/rma/mca

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.