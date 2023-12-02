close_game
Vatican says Pope's health condition improving but he will stay indoors

Vatican says Pope's health condition improving but he will stay indoors

Reuters
Dec 02, 2023

Francis was forced to skip a planned trip to Dubai to make an address to the UN climate summit.

The health of Pope Francis, who is suffering from a lung inflammation, is improving but he will read his Sunday message indoors from his residence to be on the safe side, the Vatican said on Saturday.

Pope Francis (AFP)
A statement said the 86-year-old pontiff had no fever and was continuing anti-biotic treatment.

He normally reads the message from a window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter's Square. He would read it indoors to "avoid exposing himself to temperature changes", the statement said.

Francis was forced to skip a planned trip to Dubai to make an address to the U.N. climate summit. The Vatican's number two, Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, read it on his behalf.

