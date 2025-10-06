Venezuela warns of possible ‘false flag’ attack on the US embassy in Caracas
Venezuela's National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez said on Sunday that Washington had been warned of a "false flag operation" by "extremist sectors of the local Venezuelan right" to plant explosives at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas.
A false flag operation is when an act is carried out in such a way that a different party appears responsible.
In a message on his Telegram account, Rodríguez added that the alleged plans have been reported to the United States through three different channels.
He added that a European embassy was also alerted of the plans but did not specify which one. Venezuela severed relations with the United States in 2019, and U.S. diplomatic personnel left the headquarters that year.
