Canadian MP joins viral Iran protest trend, lights cigar with Khamenei's burning photo | Watch

Canadian MP Roman Baber on Monday joined a viral social media trend taking over the streets of Iran amid deadly protests, as he lit a cigar from a burning photo of the unrest-hit country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Roman Baber joined the viral social media trend taking over the streets of Iran. (X/@Roman_Baber and @MilitanTosh) Notably, images of Iranian women lighting cigarettes using burnt photographs of Khamenei have gone viral on social media amid the regime’s crackdown on anti-government protests that have led to the deaths of 646 people, according to the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency. Follow live updates of Iran protests here. Canadian MP joins viral Iran protest trend Baber, a member of the House of Commons of Canada, posted a video on X showing him standing outside his office and burning a photo of Khamenei. He then proceeded to light a cigar from the photo, following a trend that has drawn attention for Iranian women’s courage and pushback against rigid social restrictions. Watch the video here:

He captioned the post, “F Khamenei!” and used “#FreeIran2026” as the hashtag. Meaning behind Iranian women’s viral trend during protests Videos that went viral on social media, which HT.com could not independently verify, appeared to show Iranian women lighting cigarettes using burning photographs of the supreme leader. Other unverified footage from Tehran also showed women setting their headscarves on fire in large bonfires. HT had earlier reported that two separate rules help explain the meaning behind these actions. First, burning images of the supreme leader is considered a serious offence under Iranian law.