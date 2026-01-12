Iran willing to 'negotiate' as Trump weighs military options; death toll crosses 500

As the protests related to surging inflation and the decline of the rial escalate, the death toll in Iran has now crossed 500. As per US-based rights groups HRNA, at least 490 protestors and 48 security personnel have been killed in the past two weeks. Protesters display placards and banners criticising the Iranian regime during a rally in Berlin, Germany, on January 10, 2026, in support of the Iran protests. (AFP)

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has stated that the United States is weighing its military options for a potential intervention in Tehran.

Here's the latest about the protests in Iran

Iran protests | Key updates Death toll tops 500 - As per US-based HRNA, the death toll from the Iran protests has now crossed the 500 mark.

As per a Reuters report, activists inside and outside Iran have stated that at least 538 people have been killed, which include 490 protestor and 48 security personnel.

Furthermore, over 10,600 people have been arrested in the past two weeks of unrest.

Iranian authorities intensify crackdown - The protests in Iran began on December 28 in response to high prices and inflation in the country. Amid the mass demonstration, Tehran has blamed the US and Israel for "fomenting trouble".

As per state media, the protests, as per authorities, have been caused by "terrorist actions led by the United States and Israel," referring to the 12-day war with Israel last year.

Furthermore, in response to the protests triggered by inflation, the government has called for counter-protests against the influence of the US and Israel.

Also Read | Currency fall to call from exiled prince: A timeline of how the protests in Iran unfolded and grew

Trump weighs US intervention - In the past few weeks, Trump has made several open claims and warning of a US intervention in Iran amid the raging protests. Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One on Sunday (local time), the US president once again stated that he is weighing military options.

"It looks like (the line has been crossed)... Some people, who were not supposed to be killed, have been killed... If you talk about leaders, I don't know if they are leaders or just rule through violence... But we and the military are looking at it very seriously, and we are looking at some very strong options," he was quoted as saying.

The US president further stated that Tehran was willing to “negotiate” after Washington warned of intervention. 'The leaders of Iran called" yesterday, he told reporters aboard Air Force One, adding that "a meeting is being set up... They want to negotiate."

However, POTUS added that "we [the US] may have to act before a meeting."

Protests break out across the global- As the Iran protests rage on, people across the globe have also stepped out in support of the Iranian people, to speak out against the suppression of dissenting voices by the government.

From Germany to the US, many took to the streets to speak out against the “mass killings” in Tehran.

However, in Los Angeles, a protest in support of the Iranian people was disrupted after a U-Haul truck tried to speed through the crowd. As per an AP report, the truck was spotted several blocks away from the protest, surrounded by police cards.

In response to the attempt, several protestors gathered near the truck and tried to attack the driver.

Exiled prince calls for support - Exiled prince and son of Iran's ousted Shah Reza Pahlavi has called on security forces to "stand with the people" in wake of the mass protests.

"Employees of state institutions, as well as members of the armed and security forces, have a choice: stand with the people and become allies of the nation, or choose complicity with the murderers of the people," Pahlavi posted on social media after rights groups warned the Iranian authorities were carrying out "mass killings" to suppress the protests.