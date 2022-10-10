Home / World News / Videos: Ukrainians sing patriotic songs amid Russian attacks

Videos: Ukrainians sing patriotic songs amid Russian attacks

Published on Oct 10, 2022 11:40 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's defense ministry shared a clip on Twitter saying that the country's "spirit is unbreakable."

Russia-Ukraine War: Residents of Kyiv sing in a metro station.(Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

As Russia targeted Ukraine in a series of deadly missile strikes on Monday, Ukrainian adults and children sheltered together from the attacks. In touching videos, the Ukrainians could be seen singing songs during an air raid alert in Kyiv.

Sharing one such heartwarming moment, Ukraine's defense ministry shared a clip on Twitter saying that the country's "spirit is unbreakable."

"Residents of Kyiv sing in a metro station during an air raid alert," the ministry said.

In Kyiv, children were also seen singing the country's national anthem as they huddled in a bomb shelter amid Russian bombing, a video shared by former Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba showed.

In an underpass of the Nvvky metro station in Kyiv, Ukrainians were also seen singing the patriotic song "Oh, the Red Viburnum in the Meadow", videos showed.

Russia on Monday launched a barrage of deadly attacks on cities across Ukraine. Lviv, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, and Zaporizhzhia were targeted while the Russian forces struck Kyiv for the first time in months since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine began in February.

An assertive Vladimir Putin said that the attacks were a retaliation after the Kerch Strait Bridge which is a key supply route connecting Russia and Crimea, was damaged on Saturday.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

russia ukraine crisis ukraine war russia russian president vladimir putin + 2 more
