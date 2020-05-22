e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Visitors to UK face 14-day quarantine, £1,000 fine

Visitors to UK face 14-day quarantine, £1,000 fine

Visitors from Ireland and the Channel islands will be exempted, besides road hauliers and medical officials, under the plans to be announced by home secretary Priti Patel.

world Updated: May 22, 2020 14:22 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
London, United Kingdom
As of Thursday, the cumulative UK-wide figures were 36,042 deaths and 250,098 cases.
As of Thursday, the cumulative UK-wide figures were 36,042 deaths and 250,098 cases.(AP)
         

Anyone arriving in the United Kingdom – including British citizens – from early June will need to quarantine themselves for 14 days or pay £1,000 fine if they fail to do so, as part of plans to prevent another wave of coronavirus that have been criticised by the airline and tourism industries.

Details of the quarantine plan are to be announced at the daily Downing Street briefing later on Friday, but cabinet minister Brandon Lewis said on Friday that travellers will be asked to fill in a form with contact information, and health officials will perform spot checks to ensure compliance.

Visitors from Ireland and the Channel islands will be exempted, besides road hauliers and medical officials, under the plans to be announced by home secretary Priti Patel.

Lewis told breakfast programmes on television: “We’re a country that welcomes people from all over the world. But it is appropriate that we say ‘if you’re coming to the United Kingdom, we need to protect your own health and the health of the people of the United Kingdom’.”

“And the best way is to make sure that people go through that quarantine period to ensure they have no symptoms and are not able to add to the spread of the virus. For UK citizens coming back, they will be able to go home and quarantine at home but for visitors they will need to make arrangements for where they can do that quarantine for 14 days”.

Airlines UK, the association of UK airlines, expressed “collective frustration” in a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson: “An open-ended quarantine, with no set end date, will make an already critical situation for UK aviation, and all the businesses we support, even worse”.

“People will simply choose not to travel to and from the UK, at the same time as economies in Europe and around the world begin opening up their borders and removing their own quarantines - making the UK aviation sector unable to compete”.

“Grounding airlines indefinitely will further exacerbate an already devastating economic impact on UK aviation, prolonging the revenue crisis and delaying even further the start of a recovery for a sector that supports over 1.5 million UK jobs”, it said.

As of Thursday, the cumulative UK-wide figures were 36,042 deaths and 250,098 cases. London, which has been a hotspot, registered some of the lowest number of new cases in recent days, prompting some easing of lockdown restrictions.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone Amphan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In