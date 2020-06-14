Vladimir Putin condemns ‘mayhem and rioting’ at US anti-racism protests

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 19:01 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday criticised anti-racism protests in the United States for sparking crowd violence.

“If this fight for natural rights, legal rights, turns into mayhem and rioting, I see nothing good for the country,” Putin said in an interview with Rossiya-1 television to be broadcast Sunday evening.