Home / World News / Vladimir Putin fires deputy defence chief. New pick is 'butcher of Mariupol'

Vladimir Putin fires deputy defence chief. New pick is 'butcher of Mariupol'

world news
Published on Sep 25, 2022 01:12 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Dmitry Bulgakov will be replaced by Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, Russian defence ministry said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian general Dmitry Bulgakov was the deputy defence minister.(Twitter)
Russia-Ukraine War: Russian general Dmitry Bulgakov was the deputy defence minister.(Twitter)
ByMallika Soni

Dmitry Bulgakov- Russia's deputy defence minister in charge of logistics in the war - has been replaced. He will be transferred to another role, Russia's defence ministry said. "Army General Dmitry Bulgakov has been relieved of the post of deputy minister of defence", the ministry said on Saturday.

Dmitry Bulgakov will be replaced by Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev. The move is being seen as a punishment for flawed operations amid the Ukraine war as Russia's invasion has been faltering for the past two weeks, BBC reported.

Read more: Russian minister called Zelensky ‘b*****d’ before walking out of UN meet: Report

The new deputy defence minister Mikhail Mizintsev is under UK sanctions over his role in the brutal siege of Ukraine's port Mariupol which was seized by the Russian troops in May.

Mikhail Mizintsev, 60, who has been dubbed as 'the Butcher of Mariupol' also led the Russian forces in Syria and was accused of a bombing campaign in Aleppo.

Read more: Sham or not? The ‘join Russia’ vote in four Ukraine areas, explained

The personnel changes in the Russian army come after President Vladimir Putin's announcement of partial mobilisation that will result in the deployment of 300,000 reservists- a major logistical challenge as it is Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war + 3 more
russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out