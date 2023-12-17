close_game
close_game
News / World News / Vladimir Putin's ‘make Russia great again’ pitch? ‘Can’t give away sovereignty'

Vladimir Putin's ‘make Russia great again’ pitch? ‘Can’t give away sovereignty'

ByMallika Soni
Dec 17, 2023 08:36 PM IST

Vladimir Putin: The elections come just over two years since Moscow launched Ukraine offensive prompting huge rounds of Western sanctions on Russia.

Russian president Vladimir Putin promised to make Russia a "sovereign, self-sufficient" power in the face of the West in his first campaign speech. The Russian leader has been in power since 2000 and will stand for president in March with no real opposition expected. This means that Vladimir Putin would be able to prolong his rule until at least 2030. The elections come just over two years since Moscow launched Ukraine offensive prompting huge rounds of Western sanctions on Russia.

Vladimir Putin new: Russia's President Vladimir Putin visits the exhibition of achievements "Russia" prior to the United Russia party congress in Moscow.(AFP)
Vladimir Putin new: Russia's President Vladimir Putin visits the exhibition of achievements "Russia" prior to the United Russia party congress in Moscow.(AFP)

"We must remember and never forget and tell our children: Russia will be either a sovereign, self-sufficient state, or it will not be there at all," Vladimir Putin said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

I will make “sovereignty” one of the key aims of his fifth term in the Kremlin, he said, adding, “We will only make decisions ourselves without foreign tips from abroad. Russia cannot -- like some countries -- give away its sovereignty for some sausage and become someone's satellite.”

Read more: Italy's Giorgia Meloni says no place for Islam in Europe: ‘Distant from our values’

Accusing the West of wanting to "sow internal troubles" in Russia, the Russian leader said, “But such tactics did not work.”

The longtime Kremlin leader said "we still have a lot to do for the interests of Russia" and that the country faced "historic tasks."

Earlier, Vladimir Putin also clarified that Russia has no intention of attacking NATO countries, describing claims by US president Joe Biden that Moscow poses a threat to members of the defense alliance as “complete nonsense”.

Joe Biden had said that “if Putin takes Ukraine, he won’t stop there. If he keeps going and then he attacks a NATO ally.

Russia has “no reason or interest, either geopolitical, economic or military, to fight with NATO countries,” Vladimir Putin said, asserting, “We have no territorial claims against each other, no desire to spoil relations with them. We are interested to develop relations with them.”

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out