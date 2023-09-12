Vladimir Putin on charges against Donald Trump: US political system 'rotten'

Russian president Vladimir Putin asserted that criminal cases against former US president Donald Trump are political revenge that show the fundamental corruption of the United States. “As for the prosecution of Trump, for us what is happening in today’s conditions, in my opinion, is good because it shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others democracy,” Vladimir Putin said at an Eastern Economic Forum gathering in Vladivostok. Former US president and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Donald Trump(AFP)

“Everything that is happening with Trump is the persecution of a political rival for political reasons. That’s what it is. And this is being done in front of the public of the United States and the whole world," he said.

“We hear that Mr. Trump says that he will solve pressing problems in a few days, including the Ukrainian crisis. Well, this cannot but bring happiness. This is good,” Putin added.

But the Russian leader said that his country's poor relations with the United States were unlikely to change significantly regardless of who becomes the next president.

“What to expect from the future, no matter who the president is, it's hard for us to say, but it’s unlikely that anything will change radically,” Vladimir Putin said, claiming that the Joe Biden administration instilled a strong bias against Russia and ”it will be very difficult for them to somehow turn this whole ship” in the other direction. Russia is also due to have a presidential election in 2024.

Meanwhile, opinion polls indicate that Donald Trump is by far the strongest contender to become the Republican Party's candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON