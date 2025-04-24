Menu Explore
'Vladimir, STOP': Donald Trump's rare criticism of Putin over Kyiv strikes

ByHT News Desk
Apr 24, 2025 06:22 PM IST

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was not happy with Russia's strikes on Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to "stop", reacting to the country's missile strikes in Ukraine's Kyiv. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was not happy with Russia's strikes on Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump speaks to the media after signing executive orders relating to higher education institutions in the Oval Office.(AFP file photo)
"I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!" he wrote on Truth Social.

Earlier today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia's large-scale missile attack on Kyiv, the deadliest strike on the Ukrainian capital in months, was designed to put "pressure" on the United States.

Reacting to Donald Trump's criticism for not agreeing to cede Crimea to Russia, Zelensky said Kyiv would never change its position regarding the Black Sea peninsula.

Zelensky, who is visiting South Korea, cut short his trip after Russia's strike.

"Russia understands that Ukraine is standing up, defending its rights and (it) is putting pressure on our people. It is also putting pressure on America," Zelensky told journalists in South Africa. “This is what I also link today's attack with.”

At least eight people were killed in Kyiv on Thursday in the strike.

Thursday's attack came hours after Donald Trump said a Ukraine peace deal was "very close" and effectively closed with Moscow.

Around 80 people have been wounded in the attack, and 31 were in hospitals, including five children.

On Crimea, Zelensky said the government can't do what its laws and the Constitution can't permit.

Zelensky also said he did not see enough pressure from Kyiv's allies on Moscow to halt its invasion."I don't see any strong pressure on Russia or any new sanctions against Russia's aggression," Zelensky told journalists during a visit to South Africa.

With inputs from AFP, AP

