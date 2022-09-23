Want to end Ukraine war but...: What Russian envoy to India said

As Russia faced worldwide condemnation following President Vladimir Putin's mobilisation call on Wednesday- a move seen as a major escalation by the US and allies, Russian ambassador to India Denis Alipov said that Russia wants to end the war in Ukraine denying that Moscow has any plans to occupy territory in Ukraine.

Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov told ANI, “We want to end the hostilities. But when this will end, I can't say.”

“We are ready for stopping hostilities at any moment provided any display of will by Ukraine,” he added shifting the blame of war and escalation on Kyiv.

On a day when Russian-backed officials in four occupied regions of Ukraine are holding self-styled referendums on whether the areas should join Russia or not, the ambassador asserted, “We don't have any plans to occupy any Ukrainian territory.”

On Vladimir Putin'a announcement of partial mobilisation that triggered widespread condemnation across the world and fears among Russians, ambassador Alipov said, “The partial mobilization is also indicative of the escalation."

“We also stand to stop the hostilities and to sit & engage, provided the other party is ready,” he added contrary to Putin's announcement of mobilisation during which the Russian President said that the decision was taken “to defend the motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

