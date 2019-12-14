‘Want to see America work with ‘incredible allies’ like India’: Donald Trump Jr

world

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 10:02 IST

Donald Trump Jr, the eldest son of US President Donald Trump, said he wants America to work with “its incredible allies” like India to make the world a safer place and use democracy as a shining beacon of light for everyone to learn from.

Trump Jr, along with Senior Advisor to Trump’s 2020 Presidential Campaign and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, addressed members of the Indian-American community during a special event in Long Island here on Thursday.

Trump Jr, who has authored ‘Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us’, spoke about his book, his father and ties with India at the event.

He later signed copies of his book and took pictures with members of the Indian-American audience.

He said that his father has fought for American values, culture and beliefs.

“And he’s done that for all Americans, a rising tide lifts all ships” and the results are there for all to see, 41-year-old Trump Jr said.

“To see what he’s been able to do and I imagine, in this community full of business leaders, you’ve seen those results yourself. But they’re not just benefits for you. They are benefits for everyone around -- the employees that you hire, the businesses who are your suppliers, the beneficiaries. Everyone’s winning because of this.

“And that’s why I’ve been such an advocate for this (Donald Trump’s vision) because I want to see that winning continue.

“I want to see America maintain its rightful place as the leader of the free world. I want to see them be able to work with their incredible allies, like India to make the world a safer place. To use democracy as a shining beacon of light for everyone to be able to learn from,” he said.

The event was organised by Al Mason, expert on global real estate investments and education institutions, and hosted by businessman Shudh Parkash Singh.

Trump Jr said it is a “great honour” for him to be with the “incredible” Indian-American community.

Underscoring the business ties that the Trump Organization has in India, the US president’s eldest son said “my background with India and even Indian-Americans goes back quite far.” Trump Jr said he was the first in the Trump Organization to say that the company has to go to India and “start doing some deals there” in the real estate sector.

Recalling his experience of doing business in India, Trump Jr said, “It was interesting, and certainly a little bit of a culture shock, it also made me appreciate the entrepreneurial spirit that so resides in my friends in the Indian community -- that notion that you get a deal, go and get whatever it takes to make something happen and get it going.” Trump Jr said his father’s presidency has been a “wonderful journey and a wonderful adventure.” “We do have a long year ahead. It’ll be entertaining because my father will keep it so, I promise you that. It will be like Bollywood with a lot less dancing. But it will be fun, I can assure you it’s going to be very important for all of us to be engaged, to be in the game.” Trump Jr said he looks forward to one day leave politics and go back to business, in fact India whose friend he has been for long.

Guilfoyle also voiced appreciation for Indian Ambassador Harsh Vardhan Shringla, saying he is an incredible ambassador who “represents you (Indians) so well and works tirelessly on behalf of your community.” Referring to the “Howdy, Modi!” event in Houston in September 22 that highlighted the great relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump, Guilfoyle said “we look forward to continuing great success” in bilateral relations.

She added that America embodies family values, values of hardworking people, strong work ethic, entrepreneurial spirit and these values are “shared magnificently with India as well.

“And I think we’re so lucky as a country to have so many talented, dedicated, patriotic Indian-Americans making up the incredible diverse fabric culturally of this country and we’re lucky that you have called it your home.” Addressing the gathering, Mason said Trump Jr’s every minute is spent fighting like a “true gladiator” in the nation’s toughest political arena, defending and championing his father President Trump’s success, agenda and vision for life.

Mason said Trump Jr, like his father, values the friendship and support of the entire Indian American community.