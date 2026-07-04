Wars are blurring lines between corporate and national security

Modern warfare is forcing a convergence between national and corporate security—and no one is sure who is responsible for the cost of paying to protect businesses. The Port of Jebel Ali, a major trade hub in Dubai, came under attack in the early days of the Iran war. In its war with the U.S. and Israel, Iran didn’t limit its attacks to military assets; it hit oil refineries and tankers stranded in the Persian Gulf as well as petrochemical facilities, civilian airports, aluminum smelters, water-desalination plants and Amazon data centers. In recent years, Ukrainian power stations, American utilities and subsea cables from the Baltic Sea to Taiwan have also all become targets. While civilian infrastructure has long been a target in wartime, the increasingly networked world means business assets hold growing military value. In the new age of warfare, businesses are finding that the facilities they have designed for low-cost and easy maintenance need more protection—and often the kind only militaries have traditionally provided. Across volatile regions, some critical infrastructure, like desalination plants and data centers, will need to be fortified with layers of reinforced concrete, duplicated to provide backups or potentially relocated underground—at significant cost. Arguments are already brewing between companies and governments over new regulations and potential costs. In Germany, powerful associations representing private companies and municipal utilities have pushed back against new standards for physical protection, warning they could spell financial ruin. New Zealand’s government has faced resistance from industry groups over a proposal to fine critical-infrastructure companies and their directors for cybersecurity breaches. “We’ve been spoiled for too long by peace,” said Norman Heit, global corporate security and resilience director at telecom giant Vodafone. “People don’t appreciate that physical security for businesses is a public good, like defense.”

Smoke spreads over Kuwait International Airport after a drone attack in late March.

A sign of how lines are blurring: The North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s 32 countries last year agreed that as part of a pact to spend 5% of economic output on defense and security, 1.5% would go to military-adjacent needs including protecting critical infrastructure and networks. Spending targets range from cybersecurity and industrial capacity to railroads, bridges and ports needed for military logistics. Progress on those efforts will be a focus when leaders gather for a NATO summit on July 7 in Turkey. “We need a wide concept of defense—defense is no longer just military,” said Italian Adm. Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, NATO’s top military adviser. Adding to the complexity, companies now need to protect the data networks that serve as gateways to critical infrastructure. Hackers increasingly target not just computer files to steal information but also systems managing vital functions like building access and factory control, remotely causing physical damage or enabling espionage. U.S. authorities in April warned that Iranian hackers were trying to disrupt American drinking-water systems by targeting computer equipment that connects hardware with software. A year earlier, suspected Russian hackers remotely manipulated valves on a Norwegian hydroelectric dam. “Digital attacks on physical systems create physical problems,” said Gianni Cuozzo, chief executive of Exein, an Italian startup that embeds security software into microchips used in devices from televisions to vending machines and ventilation systems. Another challenge will be parsing jurisdictions and liability for assets that cross international waters or are damaged in combat—such as subsea data cables or energy pipelines. Turf battles between law enforcement and militaries are already complicating efforts. When suspected Russian drones swept over European airports last year, governments struggled to clarify who should respond. Following a spate of drone flights over industrial and security sites in Germany, the government earlier this year gave the military more authority to deal with drones in areas normally controlled by local law enforcement. “The private owner can invest in redundancy, monitoring, and repair capacity, but only governments and militaries can really deter, patrol, attribute, or respond to hostile state activity,” said Marc Glasser, who worked on cybersecurity and infrastructure security for three decades at the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Department of Homeland Security. Noel Hacegaba grapples with these concerns daily as chief executive of California’s Port of Long Beach. He sees new technologies and their use by hostile, state-aligned actors redefining the threats facing the port, which is among America’s busiest, handling $300 billion in cargo annually. “Everything that we do has to be viewed from a security lens,” he said. Few businesses are more old-world than seaports, but cargo handling has gone digital. Hacegaba in May launched a cyber-defense operations center to thwart tens of thousands of cyberattacks daily, which jeopardize computer systems and all equipment connected to them.

Noel Hacegaba, CEO of the Port of Long Beach.