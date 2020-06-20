e-paper
Washington to move to second phase of reopening next week amid Covid-19 pandemic

As the US capital moves to second phase of reopening amid Covid-19 pandemic, all nonessential businesses will be allowed to let customers inside up to 50% capacity. Restaurants also will be able to seat diners indoors, also at 50% capacity.

world Updated: Jun 20, 2020 09:07 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Washington
As of Friday, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Washington stood at 9,952, including 530 deaths.
The capital of the United States is moving to the second phase of its reopening next week.

Washington, DC, officials say the anticipated spike in Covid-19 infections appears to have been successfully blunted by months of social restrictions.

Playgrounds, libraries, gyms and nail salons will be able to reopen on a limited basis starting Monday.

All nonessential businesses will be allowed to let customers inside up to 50% capacity. Restaurants also will be able to seat diners indoors, also at 50% capacity.

Theaters, cinemas and concert venues will remain closed but they can apply for a special waiver from the District government.

Public pools will reopen on a limited basis, although Washington Mayor Bowser said earlier this week that it may take a few weeks to properly prepare the facilities.

Indoor gatherings of up to 50 people will be allowed, and houses of worship can hold in-person for 100 people or 50% capacity — whichever number is smaller.

