Home / World News / Watch: Barack Obama was talking about divisions in America. Then he got heckled

Watch: Barack Obama was talking about divisions in America. Then he got heckled

world news
Published on Oct 30, 2022 09:41 AM IST

Barack Obama: Addressing the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi, Barack Obama said, “We have got politicians who work to stir up division.”

Barack Obama: Former US President Barack Obama attends a rally.(Reuters)
Barack Obama: Former US President Barack Obama attends a rally.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

As former US president Barack Obama was speaking about divisions in the society and hostility in American politics, a man interrupted him twice in Detroit, Michigan.

Barack Obama then confronted the heckler during the campaign rally.

Addressing the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi, Barack Obama said, "We have got politicians who work to stir up division to try to make us angry and afraid of one another for their own advantage. All of this gets hyped up by social media."

"Sometimes it gets dangerous," Barack Obama added.

The heckler then shouted at the former president but Barack Obama continued, “If our rhetoric about each other gets that mean, when we don't just disagree but demonise them, making wild crazy allegations about them, it creates a dangerous climate.”

After this, the heckler was heard shouting “Mr President”.

To this, Barack Obama responded, “Sir, this is what I'm saying. We've got a process that we set up in our democracy. Right now, I'm talking. You’ll have a chance to talk sometime later. You wouldn’t do that in a workplace.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
barack obama
barack obama

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out