Home / World News / Watch: Boris Johnson thanks Putin for 'leadership'. He meant Ukraine's Zelensky

Watch: Boris Johnson thanks Putin for 'leadership'. He meant Ukraine's Zelensky

world news
Updated on Sep 23, 2022 01:53 PM IST

Boris Johnson: The slip-up came as Boris Johnson talked about Ukraine's effort against Moscow's invasion of Kyiv.

Boris Johnson: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(AFP)
Boris Johnson: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson mistakenly thanked Russia President Vladimir Putin for his "inspirational leadership" instead of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky during a House of commons debate on Thursday.

The slip-up came as Boris Johnson talked about Ukraine's effort against Moscow's invasion of Kyiv. Boris Johnson said it is important to "double down in our defence of the Ukrainians" as Putin called for partial mobilisation which is being viewed as an escalation by the West.

Listing Ukraine's successes Boris Johnson inadvertently thanked Vladimir Putin, before quickly correcting himself and thanking Ukraine's Zelensky.

Read more: Watch| At UN, Blinken's strong message to Putin on Ukraine: ‘If Russia stops…’

Boris Johnson said, "Thanks to the heroism of the Ukrainian armed forces, thanks in part to the weapons that we are proud to be offering, I congratulate my right honourable friend (James Heappey) on his description of the work of the UK armed forces, the weapons that we're sending, the huge list... Thanks also, of course, to the inspirational leadership of Vladimir Putin."

Watch the video here:

Immediately realising his mistake, Boris Johnson added, “The inspirational leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, forgive me, the Russian forces have, in recent days been expelled from large parts of the north-east of the country around Kharkiv.”

Boris Johnson also said the UK must be prepared to give "more military assistance" and economic support to Kyiv amid Russian invasion.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war boris johnson + 4 more
russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war boris johnson + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out