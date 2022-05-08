Watch: On Mother's Day, White House's tribute to moms, starring President Joe Biden
On the occasion of Mother’s Day, the White House on Sunday paid tributes to all mothers, urging Americans to take cure from President Joe Biden and call their moms. On its Twitter handle, the White House uploaded a video of Biden calling up mothers of various people who have just met him; some guests themselves call up their mothers to introduce them to the US President.
The clip, which has a duration of 68 seconds, also shows the guests introducing the Democrat to their mothers, who are present in-person. Biden tells a woman--presumably a guest--who has three young kids, that her hands are full, to which the lady replies, “I do, literally and figuratively, yeah.”
It is to be noted that the interactions shown in the video are not from a common event.
“Happy Mother’s Day from the Biden-Harris Administration!” the White House said in another tweet.
Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, tweeted from her personal handle, “Today, I think of all the mothers across our nation who are the source of inspiration to their families, and will ultimately lead us into a brighter future.” Through the official Vice President account, she remembered her mother, who, she said, told her, “You may be the first to do many things. Make sure you are not the last.”
Globally, American activist Anna Jarvis is credited with founding the day. On May 10, 1908, three years after her mother's death, Jarvis held a memorial ceremony to honour the deceased. Soon, as calls grew for a formal recognition of Mother's Day, then-US President Woodrow Wilson announced on May 9, 1914, that the occasion will be marked annually on the second Sunday of May.
In India, too, Mother's Day is celebrated each year on the second Sunday of May, which, this year, fell on the eighth of the month.
