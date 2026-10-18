Trump hosts Katie Zacharia's family at Oval Office, surprises children with gifts

“Thank you, President Trump, for hosting my family and me in the Oval Office and for the generous gifts you gave my children on my son’s birthday. It was an unforgettable honor,” she wrote.

Zacharia shared the message on X on Saturday, October 17, alongside a photograph of herself with Trump and her family. Her post came after her brief tenure ended amid criticism of her first press briefing and questions about her professional credentials.

Katie Zacharia thanked US President Donald Trump for hosting her family in the Oval Office and giving gifts to her children on her son’s birthday, days after she left her role as White House press secretary.

Why did Katie Zacharia leave her White House press secretary role after five days?

Why did Katie Zacharia leave her White House press secretary role after five days?

The post highlighted a family visit to the Oval Office and came shortly after Trump publicly suggested that she reconsider staying in the role.

Also Read: 'It was an honor to work for Trump': Katie Zacharia after quitting White House job in 5 days

Zacharia praises Trump In another post, Zacharia had expressed strong support for Trump, praising his leadership and describing her time working for him as an honour.

“President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to. It was an honor to work for him,” she wrote.

Her comments came as her sudden departure came to light following a turbulent first week as the White House’s chief spokesperson.

Zacharia left the White House role Zacharia’s first press briefing took place on October 13 and lasted about 14 minutes. She answered only three questions from reporters, and her performance faced criticism.

Questions also emerged about her legal credentials after she was introduced as an attorney. Zacharia later acknowledged that she had not passed a US bar examination. She said she had worked on international transactions in China and defended her professional experience.

Also Read: Katie Zacharia was interrupted mid-interview, then came her exit as Trump's press secretary

On Friday, October 16, Trump told reporters that he had advised her to reconsider the job, saying she did not need to endure the pressure surrounding the role. Reports subsequently emerged that she was leaving the position.

Zacharia had replaced Karoline Leavitt as White House press secretary. Her five-day tenure made her one of the shortest-serving press secretaries in the office’s history.

Katie Zacharia’s family and children Katie Zacharia is married to Tyler Zacharia, and the couple have four children: three sons and one daughter, aged 12, 10, eight and six. Before joining the Trump administration, the family lived in California and planned to move to Washington, DC, following her appointment.

During her first White House press briefing on October 13, Zacharia said her children would remain a priority despite her demanding schedule. She also spoke about the family’s tradition of celebrating birthdays together.

Her husband and children travelled to Washington during her first week in the role to mark two birthdays, including her son’s birthday.