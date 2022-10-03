Watch: The moment when anti-Russia war and Iran hijab protesters met in London

In a video widely shared on social media, people were seen protesting against Russia's invasion of Ukraine as Britons protesting in support of the anti-hijab protests reached the Trafalgar square in London.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video, Twitter user Kaveh Abbasian wrote, “In today's demonstration in London, this interesting scene was also created when the march of Iranians reached the gathering of Ukrainians.”

“Everyone chanted 'All together we will win',” the tweet further said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Protests against Moscow's Ukraine invasion have continued in London after Russian President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilisation announcement.

Hundreds of people have also been protesting in London over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of Iran's controversial morality police custody after her arrest for wearing an "improper hijab".

Last month, violent protests erupted outside Iran embassy in London as rocks were thrown at police. Five people were arrested following the massive protests.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON