Watch: Video of ex-Pakistan minister saying why Imran Khan is not in power goes viral
A video clip of an interview of former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry laughing about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's deteriorating relationship with the establishment has gone viral on social media as for the first time, a minister of Imran Khan's cabinet admits that Imran Khan's party has been thrown out of power because its relationship with the establishment did not remain well.
The former minister's comment came on a programme titled 'To The Point' of the Express News.
Here is the viral video
Pakistan needs army more than Imran Khan: Former PM in 'record-breaking' Twitter Space
The video went viral on social media as social media users questioned whether Imran Khan's 'foreign conspiracy' theory still stands now that his party member acknowledges the strained ties between the party and the establishment as a reason behind Imran Khan's ouster.
"Had the relationship not been soured, would be still in power," Fawad Chaudhry said laughing to the question of the anchor. On being asked about a rough timeline of when the relationship got strained, the former minister said it has been months. Fawad Chaudhry also admitted that there have been several attempts to mend the ties. He also said Imran Khan never thought of appointing Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as the army chief.
Before Imran Khan'd defeat in the no-confidence motion in the Pakistan Nationa Assembly, reports of discord between Imran Khan and Pakistan's all-powerful military surfaced. The military distanced itself from the political turmoil and reiterated that its stand was neutral.
In his first-ever Twitter Space address, Imran Khan on Wednesday said had the strong Army not been here, Pakistan might have been dismembered into three pieces. Urging his followers to never criticise the army, he said Pakistan needs the armed forces more than Imran Khan. In a veiled jibe at Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Imran Khan said the fault of one person does not make the whole institution faulty. "There are also humans in institutions. If one or two individuals do something wrong, the entire institution is not responsible. If one person (in an apparent reference to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa) makes a mistake, this does not mean that the whole institution is at fault," Imran Khan said.
-
After two years, Sikh community organises Vaisakhi celebrations in Canada
After the past two years were marred by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Sikh community in Canada held in-person celebrations of Vaisakhi, ushering in the new year. Among the live events to be held this year was that observed by the Khalsa Diwan Society in Vancouver, which was established in 1906 and built the historic Ross Street Gurdwara two years later, among the first in the country.
-
9 bodies found outside Kyiv, some 'with signs of torture': Ukraine
The bodies of nine civilians, some showing signs of torture, have been found in the town of Borodyanka outside the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, a senior police official said. Niebytov said police had discovered two graves around Borodyanka. In one grave, three people -- including a 15-year-old girl -- were discovered and a second grave held the bodies of six people, he said.
-
Macron and Le Pen clash in TV debate ahead of election
The incumbent French president and French President Emmanuel Macron's far-right opponent clashed over the cost of living and the war in Ukraine as both seek voters' support ahead of the decisive final round of voting in the presidential election. French President Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen faced off in their only campaign debate on Wednesday ahead of Sunday's decisive second round of the presidential election.
-
Japan flags yen's 'somewhat rapid' falls to G7
Japan explained to its G7 counterparts the yen's recent "somewhat rapid" declines, finance minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Thursday, underscoring Tokyo's growing alarm over the currency's sharp fall to a two-decade low against the dollar. Suzuki did not comment on how the G7 finance leaders responded, saying only that the meeting in Washington, DC, focused on discussions over the global economy and Russia's invasion of Ukraine rather than exchange-rate moves.
-
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II celebrates 96th birthday today
Gun salutes will ring out Thursday to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 96th birthday, although the monarch herself was expected to mark the occasion with little fanfare. Rounds will be fired from the Tower of London and Hyde Park in the British capital, where a military band will also play "Happy Birthday". Royal tradition since the 18th century has also seen the monarch have a second, official birthday, typically celebrated in warmer weather in June.
