Watch: Zelenskyy awards Ukraine’s four-legged hero Patron for mine-sniffing efforts
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday awarded the medal of 'Excellence in Service' to Patrol, a four-legged member of the country’s armed forces. The Jack Russell terrier, a service dog, was credited with locating and preventing the detonation of at least 200 explosives since the beginning of Russia’s war on Ukraine on February 24.
Patron received his award during a press conference that Zelenskyy held with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who made a surprise visit to the war-torn nation on Sunday. The award also went to Patron's owner, a major in the Civil Protection Service, Myhailo Iliev.
"Today, I want to award those Ukrainian heroes who are already clearing our land of mines. And together with our heroes, a wonderful little sapper - Patron - who helps not only to neutralise explosives, but also to teach our children the necessary safety rules in areas where there is a mine threat," Zelenskyy was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.
During the ceremony, the audience burst into laughter as Patron barked and happily wagged its tail after receiving a pat from Zelenskyy. Meanwhile, a smiling Trudeau looked on and cheered.
Patron has won hearts of the people from around the globe for his heroic services to Ukraine amid the ongoing war. Earlier, Ukraine's foreign ministry had hailed the four-legged hero for discovering over 150 explosive devices in the city of Cherchiv.
“Patron is a service dog in Chernihiv. He has discovered over 150 explosive devices in Ukraine since the full scale Russian invasion began. Patron works closely with deminers to make Ukrainian cities safe again. Thank you so much for your service,” the ministry had written in a tweet.
(With inputs from agencies)
Taiwan rattled by 6.1 magnitude earthquake, no immediate damage reported
Buildings shook briefly in Taipei on Monday as a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off Taiwan's eastern coast, but there were no immediate reports of damage. The quake had a depth of 27.5 km (17.1 miles) with its epicentre off Taiwan's east coast, roughly halfway between the coast of Hualien county and the southern Japanese island of Yonaguni, the weather bureau said. Taiwan lies near the junction of two tectonic plates and is prone to earthquakes.
Early voting begins ahead of Australia's May 21 election
Early voting began Monday in Australia's federal election with the opposition party hoping the first ballots will reflect its lead over the government in opinion polls. Voters began casting their ballots at 550 voting stations around the country as two new opinion polls showed the center-left Labor Party opposition had extended its lead over Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative coalition. Morrison said many voters had yet to decide which candidate they will support.
U2 singer Bono performs at Kyiv metro station amid war: ‘A beautiful day’- Watch
Paul David Hewson, better known as 'Bono' - the lead singer of popular band U2 - on Sunday gave a heartwarming performance at a metro station in Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv, winning online and offline praise. US secretary of states Antony Blinken tweeted a video of the performance. In a nearly one-minute long clip, U2's frontman Bono and his bandmate The Edge are seen performing their 1987-track 'With Or Without You'.
Why Europe Day is celebrated: 5 things you should know
Europe Day – celebrated on May 9 every year – commemorates the day on which the building of the European Union is said to have begun. It was also the day on which the historic 'Schuman declaration' was presented by French foreign minister Robert Schuman to make war between historic rivals France and Germany "not merely unthinkable, but materially impossible". The day, thus, celebrates peace and unity in Europe.
Now, Elon Musk says ‘If I die under mysterious circumstances…’
Elon Musk on Monday shared a fresh tweet where he spoke about dying under mysterious circumstances. Known for his quirky and sometimes erratic tweets, the Tesla CEO who recently bought Twitter, wrote, “If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya.” He also shared tweets that he said was a media handout of the Roscosmos director Dmitry Olegovich Rogozin who spoke about a testimony of a captured commander of the Ukraine
