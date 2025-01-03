Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Watches, designer bags worth over $7million among Thai PM's whopping $400 mn assets

ByHT News Desk
Jan 03, 2025 06:24 PM IST

Thailand's prime minister Paetongtarn was compelled to declare her assets and liabilities to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

Thailand's prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Friday assets worth over $400 million, which include watches worth around $5 million and luxury handbags priced over $2 million, news agency AFP reported.

Thailand's prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has declared $400 million in assets (AFP)
Thailand's prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has declared $400 million in assets (AFP)

Paetongtarn was compelled to declare her assets and liabilities to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

Also Read: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah emerged as third richest Chief Minister in the country. More details

An NACC document was posted by local media outlets, revealing that she had assets greater than $400 million and also liabilities of nearly five billion baht, giving her a net worth of 8.9 billion baht ($258 million).

Out of 13.8 million Thai baht (around $400 million) in assets, she reportedly owns 217 designer handbags worth 76 million baht ($2 million) and 75 luxury watches valued around 162 million baht ($5 million).

Also Read: This chief minister, with a net worth of 15 lakh, is the ‘poorest’ in India, claims report

Her asset declaration also included investments worth 11 billion baht and another billion baht in deposits and cash. Her holdings included properties in London and Japan as well.

Also Read: Richest chief minister in India has a net worth of 930 crore. He’s not from BJP

News agency AFP stated that the figures were accurate based on confirmation from an unnamed representative of the Pheu Thai party.

Thai prime minister Paetongtarn is the youngest daughter of telecom billionaire and ex-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra. She became the fourth member of her family to take office in Thailand in the last 20 years when she took the top post in September.

Paaetongtarn's father and former PM Thaksin, once owned Manchester City football club and has a net worth of $2.1 billion, making him Thailand's 10th-richest person, AFP reported citing Forbes.

Even after he was ousted and exiled during a coup, his family has remained influential in the country. "In a nation without a fully functioning democracy, money plays a crucial role in political activities," Yuttaporn Issarachai of Sukhothai Thammathirat University told AFP.

The political science professor also stated, "This has often been the justification for military interventions, with claims of a lack of transparency."

Srettha Thavisin, who was PM before Paetongtarn took over, had also declared assets worth 985 million baht when he was asked to step down by Thailand's constitutional court in August. At the start of his term, his assets were 1.02 billion baht, more than he had left at the end.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On