Meghan Markle doesn't feel safe in New York? Duchess expresses concerns over social media's impact

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spoke about their fear for their children Archie and Lilibet – four and two years old – as they grow up in a world where social media has a huge part to play. To mark World Mental Health Day, the couple appeared on a panel in New York City at an event for their charity Archewell Foundation. Many other parents attended the event. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle participate in The Archewell Foundation Parents' Summit "Mental Wellness in the Digital Age" as part of Project Healthy Minds' World Mental Health Day Festival on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in New York (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

“I think for us, for myself and my wife, with kids growing up in a digital age, the priority here is to again turn pain into purpose and provide as much support as well as a spotlight and a platform for these parents to come together, to heal, to grieve and to also collectively focus on solutions so that no other family anywhere has to go through what they’ve been through,” Harry said at the event.

‘This isn’t in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened’

Meghan opened up about meeting families involved in the panel – families that have experienced losses in relation to social media’s impact on their children, People reported. “Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life - outside, of course, being a wife to this one,” Meghan said, gesturing towards Harry. “But I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn’t in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened at how it’s continuing to change and this will be in front of us.”

Meghan admitted that while her children are still very young, social media’s impact on them worries her. “But I’m also given a lot of hope and energy by the progress we’ve made in the past year being able to have these incredible parents, these survivors of these experiences, share their stories and the more information gathering we’re able to do, the more we can move the needle a little bit,” she said.

She added, “Everyone is affected by the online world and social media. We all just want to feel safe. I’m confident that with more ears and awareness and visibility of what is really happening, we can make some significant change together.”