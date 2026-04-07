‘We Have Been Punished Enough’: Iranians Fear Trump’s Threatened Escalation

Iranians who have weathered more than a month of war are bracing for things to get worse if President Trump acts on his threat to escalate attacks on civilian infrastructure. A building hit by a U.S.-Israeli strike on a commercial district in Tehran late last month.

Families in Tehran are taping up their windows and sleeping together in rooms away from the glass. Their buildings have already been shaken by nightly explosions from the most sustained bombing in the capital since the eight years of the Iran-Iraq war. Some are rushing to buy generators, concerned that new attacks could cause critical services like electricity and water to unravel.

The bombings and threats have left many Iranians living in fear not only of their own government, which killed thousands of people in a crackdown on protesters early this year, but their would-be American rescuers, who pledged at the beginning of the war to create the conditions for their government to fall.

A 43-year-old woman living in Tehran and undergoing treatment for breast cancer said she worried what intensified attacks on infrastructure could mean for her healthcare.

“Trump had said that help was on the way for the people of Iran,” she said, “but the prolongation of the war and the destruction of infrastructure, universities, pharmaceutical companies, et cetera, has made us very worried.”

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Sunday, Trump said that Iran would take 20 years to recover from the damage done by the U.S. and Israel during the war and threatened to destroy all of the country’s power plants and bridges if it didn’t agree by Tuesday evening to open the Strait of Hormuz.

At a news conference Monday, Trump said the Iranian people would back strikes on power plants if it meant that they could be free of the country’s hard-line regime. “They would be willing to suffer that in order to have freedom,” Trump said.

Iranians reached by the Journal, however, expressed more fear than hope. “We have been punished enough,” the cancer patient said.

A 38-year-old man from Tehran said he has built up a survival kit of canned goods, water, power banks and rechargeable emergency lights just in case. He fueled up his car and was contemplating a run to the north of Tehran.

If critical infrastructure is damaged, he asked, how long can we really last?