e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / ‘We share Austria’s shock, grief’, says French president Emmanuel Macron on Vienna ‘terror attack’

‘We share Austria’s shock, grief’, says French president Emmanuel Macron on Vienna ‘terror attack’

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday (local time) expressed support for Austria amidst the ongoing “terror attack” in Vienna.

world Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 05:03 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Niyati Singh
Asian News International
French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron(Reuters photo)
         

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday (local time) expressed support for Austria amidst the ongoing “terror attack” in Vienna.

Macron wrote on Twitter: “We French share the shock and grief of the Austrian people struck this evening by an attack in the heart of their capital, Vienna. After France, a friendly country is attacked. This is our Europe. Our enemies must know who they are dealing with. We will not give up.”

One person was killed and several people were seriously injured in multiple shootings Monday evening in central Vienna, the Vienna Police (LPD Wien) confirmed via its Twitter handle.

Also read | Two dead, including one suspect in ‘terror’ attack Vienna

“A perpetrator was shot dead by the police, while a police officer is among the seriously injured,” the LPD Wien wrote on Twitter.

There are six different shooting locations and the attackers used long guns, it added.

Terming it a “hideous terrorist attack”, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also condemned the shootings while thanking the emergency services who risked their lives to save people.

“We are currently going through difficult times in our republic. I would like to thank all the emergency services who risk their lives, especially today for our safety. Our police will take decisive action against the perpetrators of this hideous terrorist attack,” he tweeted.

Also read | ‘Heavily armed and dangerous’ Vienna attackers on the loose, says minister

The local police also advised the public to stay indoors and refrain from using public transportation.

“Still active: Stay at home! If you’re on the Streets, take shelter! Keep away from public places, don’t use public Transportation!” the Vienna Police said.

tags
top news
Bihar set for Phase 2 of assembly elections, 54 seats for bypolls
Bihar set for Phase 2 of assembly elections, 54 seats for bypolls
Six crime scenes in Vienna attack; 1 suspect killed, several injured including a cop
Six crime scenes in Vienna attack; 1 suspect killed, several injured including a cop
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
State of economy: Why it’s best to reserve conclusion
State of economy: Why it’s best to reserve conclusion
Voting for by-elections to 54 seats in 10 states today
Voting for by-elections to 54 seats in 10 states today
‘Heavily armed and dangerous’ Vienna attackers on the loose, says minister
‘Heavily armed and dangerous’ Vienna attackers on the loose, says minister
Man murders wife’s 17-year-old niece, hides body in bed box in Delhi
Man murders wife’s 17-year-old niece, hides body in bed box in Delhi
The China factor behind Pak’s Gilgit-Baltistan province move
The China factor behind Pak’s Gilgit-Baltistan province move
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In